Cardano, Ethereum & ADA Price Predictions & Which Is Being Called Today The Next 100x Crypto

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/15 23:00
Layer Brett

While BTC might be making headlines, the current Bitcoin price at $115,000 doesn’t appeal to all new crypto investors, especially as Layer Brett tops trending charts over Solana. The new Layer Brett ($LBRETT) presale has already surpassed $3.6 million, with tokens currently priced at $0.0058. This Ethereum Layer 2 solution fuses meme culture with powerful blockchain utility.

Layer Brett: The future outpaces BTC and market alternatives

Layer Brett aims to disrupt the meme token landscape. Unlike older projects like Dogecoin or Pepe, Layer Brett combines meme energy with real blockchain scalability. While Solana and other altcoins offer speed and lower transaction costs, they often struggle with network congestion. Layer Brett, a new Layer 2 crypto, truly shines here. 

Many existing SOL holders are exploring alternatives for better scalability and lower fees. As the Bitcoin price fluctuates, Layer Brett delivers lightning-fast transactions and ultra-low gas fees on Ethereum’s secure smart contract blockchain, offering high yields—up to 900% APY. 

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin. It fuses viral meme culture with practical blockchain utility, unlike traditional meme tokens. This Layer 2 crypto aims to disrupt the meme token landscape by delivering real-world blockchain scalability. The project notes: “Brett is done being ordinary.” It’s fast, scalable, and community-powered, with an evolving ecosystem.

Layer Brett processes transactions off-chain, leveraging Ethereum’s security while unlocking throughput and shrinking wait times (e.g., lower fees, faster throughput). This design dramatically reduces gas fees, cutting costs down to pennies, and allows for enhanced staking rewards. 

Users can buy and stake $LBRETT in seconds with ETH, USDT, or BNB via MetaMask or Trust Wallet. The dApp provides high-yield, Layer 2-powered rewards, offering a solution where even Solana sometimes struggles with high gas during congestion.

Layer Brett

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pepe (PEPE) price prediction as traders back Layer Brett as the bigger meme coin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a prominent memecoin, created as a joke. It has gained widespread recognition and a dedicated community, often driven by social media trends and celebrity endorsements. Dogecoin’s ecosystem primarily relies on its viral appeal, making it a speculative asset.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is consolidating within a narrow range, with technical indicators suggesting a potential breakout if resistance at $110,000 and $113,000 is cleared. Regulatory uncertainty continues to impact investor sentiment, yet ETF prospects and real-world adoption could drive future gains. Dogecoin currently trades at $0.29162.

Pepe (PEPE) continues to experience meme-driven momentum and increased activity from large holders (“whales”). Its valuation remains highly dependent on market sentiment for trending cryptocurrencies.

Layer Brett

$LBRETT could outperform BTC and SOL

The Bitcoin price has seen volatility, but Layer Brett offers a unique growth trajectory. With a current presale price of $0.0058 and a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, $LBRETT has significant room for expansion. Many investors are looking at projects beyond Solana, and analysts predict substantial gains for this new cryptocurrency. Layer Brett’s Layer 2 functionality and community rewards could drive adoption in the upcoming crypto bull run of 2025.

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) presents a powerful blend of meme culture and Layer 2 utility. Early entry through the ongoing presale, offering coverage cites 721% staking rewards, marks a unique opportunity. While established meme coins like Dogecoin and Pepe gained traction, Layer Brett is built for performance and scale. 

Join the $LBRETT presale today.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrettX: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

