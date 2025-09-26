The post Cardano Eyes Deploying Millions Of ADA For Stablecoin Liquidity In New Roadmap To Narrow Ether, Solana Gap ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp The Cardano Foundation has unveiled the next phase of the roadmap, earmarking large volumes of ADA for stablecoin liquidity and incubating a raft of ecosystem projects. However, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is backing a community-elected board to steer the organization’s operations. Stablecoins To Receive Major Attention In New Cardano Roadmap Cardano’s ecosystem is bracing itself for a raft of improvements following the unveiling of the next phase of a roadmap. According to an X post, the Cardano Foundation confirmed that the three-year roadmap will build on the recent successes recorded by the blockchain, focusing on stablecoins and community projects. The first objective will see the foundation provide an eight-figure ADA amount in liquidity to Cardano stablecoin projects. Plans to support DeFi adoption via the Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget are already underway, following initial pushback over the proposal to convert a portion of the treasury to stablecoins. While the move is poised to deepen liquidity pools, the Cardano Foundation added that the next phase of the plan will involve deploying ADA tokens to support ecosystem initiatives. The team confirmed plans to deploy as much as 2 million ADA to the Venture Hub, a pilot accelerator for Cardano-native projects. Furthermore, the roadmap will involve the deployment of 220 million ADA to 11 DReps, building on the delegation of 140 million ADA to seven builder DREPs. While stablecoins and Cardano native projects are poised to grow in the coming months, the roadmap highlights an ambitious plan to boost adoption metrics. Per the statement, the Cardano Foundation will focus on integrations, listings, and real-world assets (RWA) support, with plans to adopt the latest payments framework x402. Advertisement &nbsp Sweeping Changes To Fund The Roadmap To ensure a robust financial safety net, the Cardano Foundation has introduced several changes to… The post Cardano Eyes Deploying Millions Of ADA For Stablecoin Liquidity In New Roadmap To Narrow Ether, Solana Gap ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp The Cardano Foundation has unveiled the next phase of the roadmap, earmarking large volumes of ADA for stablecoin liquidity and incubating a raft of ecosystem projects. However, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is backing a community-elected board to steer the organization’s operations. Stablecoins To Receive Major Attention In New Cardano Roadmap Cardano’s ecosystem is bracing itself for a raft of improvements following the unveiling of the next phase of a roadmap. According to an X post, the Cardano Foundation confirmed that the three-year roadmap will build on the recent successes recorded by the blockchain, focusing on stablecoins and community projects. The first objective will see the foundation provide an eight-figure ADA amount in liquidity to Cardano stablecoin projects. Plans to support DeFi adoption via the Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget are already underway, following initial pushback over the proposal to convert a portion of the treasury to stablecoins. While the move is poised to deepen liquidity pools, the Cardano Foundation added that the next phase of the plan will involve deploying ADA tokens to support ecosystem initiatives. The team confirmed plans to deploy as much as 2 million ADA to the Venture Hub, a pilot accelerator for Cardano-native projects. Furthermore, the roadmap will involve the deployment of 220 million ADA to 11 DReps, building on the delegation of 140 million ADA to seven builder DREPs. While stablecoins and Cardano native projects are poised to grow in the coming months, the roadmap highlights an ambitious plan to boost adoption metrics. Per the statement, the Cardano Foundation will focus on integrations, listings, and real-world assets (RWA) support, with plans to adopt the latest payments framework x402. Advertisement &nbsp Sweeping Changes To Fund The Roadmap To ensure a robust financial safety net, the Cardano Foundation has introduced several changes to…

Cardano Eyes Deploying Millions Of ADA For Stablecoin Liquidity In New Roadmap To Narrow Ether, Solana Gap ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 08:50
Cardano
ADA$0.7754-3.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016947-1.07%
Major
MAJOR$0.12022-11.06%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001528-4.44%
Octavia
VIA$0.0149--%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

The Cardano Foundation has unveiled the next phase of the roadmap, earmarking large volumes of ADA for stablecoin liquidity and incubating a raft of ecosystem projects. However, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is backing a community-elected board to steer the organization’s operations.

Stablecoins To Receive Major Attention In New Cardano Roadmap

Cardano’s ecosystem is bracing itself for a raft of improvements following the unveiling of the next phase of a roadmap. According to an X post, the Cardano Foundation confirmed that the three-year roadmap will build on the recent successes recorded by the blockchain, focusing on stablecoins and community projects.

The first objective will see the foundation provide an eight-figure ADA amount in liquidity to Cardano stablecoin projects. Plans to support DeFi adoption via the Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget are already underway, following initial pushback over the proposal to convert a portion of the treasury to stablecoins.

While the move is poised to deepen liquidity pools, the Cardano Foundation added that the next phase of the plan will involve deploying ADA tokens to support ecosystem initiatives. The team confirmed plans to deploy as much as 2 million ADA to the Venture Hub, a pilot accelerator for Cardano-native projects.

Furthermore, the roadmap will involve the deployment of 220 million ADA to 11 DReps, building on the delegation of 140 million ADA to seven builder DREPs.

While stablecoins and Cardano native projects are poised to grow in the coming months, the roadmap highlights an ambitious plan to boost adoption metrics. Per the statement, the Cardano Foundation will focus on integrations, listings, and real-world assets (RWA) support, with plans to adopt the latest payments framework x402.

Advertisement

&nbsp

Sweeping Changes To Fund The Roadmap

To ensure a robust financial safety net, the Cardano Foundation has introduced several changes to its operations. Firstly, the Foundation will attempt to grow its demand generation budget by up to 12% in the coming year, leveraging media and events.

Secondly, the Foundation has disclosed that it is shuttering its stake pool operator (SPO) delegation strategy after five years of bootstrapping the initiative. Meanwhile, the Cardano Foundation confirmed that it will reduce its self-delegation to 80 million ADA, demonstrating its commitment to decentralization ideals.

Charles Hoskinson hailed the changes as a step in the right direction but backed the launch of a community-elected board to steer the roadmap. Hoskinson has previously tipped Cardano to break the internet, hinting at incoming development and a positive regulatory stance in the US toward digital assets.

“It’s a good start and I’m glad that social pressure has improved the risk appetite,” said Hoskinson. “We still need a community-elected board. This is the last mile to reconciliation.”


Source: https://zycrypto.com/cardano-eyes-deploying-millions-of-ada-for-stablecoin-liquidity-in-new-roadmap-to-narrow-ether-solana-gap/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

PANews reported on September 26th that according to Yujin, a whale / institutional entity, which has profited $ 76.05 million through ETH trading, has recently continued to purchase ETH in batches, totaling 60,333 tokens at an average price of $ 4,256 , spending $ 257 million. This leaves a current loss of approximately $ 20 million. The institution purchased ETH in batches from September 20th to 26th at prices of $ 4,484 , $4,298 , $4,133 , and $ 3,965 , respectively. Previously, in June , it purchased 132,000 ETH at an average price of $ 2,540 and sold them in batches at an average price of $ 2,923 , generating a profit of approximately $ 50 million.
Ethereum
ETH$3,955.8-3.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095-15.92%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 09:18
Share
Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to CoinDesk, Citi's latest report raised its baseline forecast for stablecoin issuance by 2030 to $1.9 trillion, potentially reaching $4 trillion in a bull market scenario. The report states that if stablecoins achieve a circulation velocity similar to fiat currencies, annual transaction volume could reach $100 trillion to $200 trillion. Citi notes that bank tokens (such as deposit tokens) are expected to surpass stablecoins in transaction volume in the future due to regulatory compliance and real-time settlement requirements. The US dollar remains the dominant on-chain currency, with Hong Kong, the UAE, and other regions serving as hubs for innovation and experimentation. Citi believes that stablecoins, bank tokens, and central bank digital currencies will coexist, reshaping financial infrastructure.
1
1$0.01012-22.20%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001842-2.74%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.073-6.60%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:49
Share
3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Onchain Lens , three newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo , which is approximately US$283 million based on the current market value .
Ethereum
ETH$3,955.8-3.05%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:52
Share

Trending News

More

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

Fractal Bitcoin launches Wrapped FB (WFB) on Ethereum

AlphaTON Capital completes $71 million in financing and acquires the first batch of TON