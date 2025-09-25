The crypto market is closely watching Cardano’s latest developments this week. ADA price is trading at $0.82 as the Foundation rolls out major stablecoin liquidity programs and investors are eager to see if these new roll-outs could help ADA climb toward $5.  While Cardano focuses on adoption, DeFi growth, and expanding its ecosystem, altcoins with […]The crypto market is closely watching Cardano’s latest developments this week. ADA price is trading at $0.82 as the Foundation rolls out major stablecoin liquidity programs and investors are eager to see if these new roll-outs could help ADA climb toward $5.  While Cardano focuses on adoption, DeFi growth, and expanding its ecosystem, altcoins with […]

Cardano Foundation Commits 8 Figures Of ADA To Stablecoin Liquidity – Will ADA Price Reach $5

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 20:27
Cardano
ADA$0.7938-4.06%
Major
MAJOR$0.13035-6.07%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001595-7.05%

The crypto market is closely watching Cardano’s latest developments this week. ADA price is trading at $0.82 as the Foundation rolls out major stablecoin liquidity programs and investors are eager to see if these new roll-outs could help ADA climb toward $5. 

While Cardano focuses on adoption, DeFi growth, and expanding its ecosystem, altcoins with real-world utility, such as Remittix (RTX), are also gaining attention. Traders are considering both ADA and Remittix for their potential to deliver strong returns and long-term growth.

ADA Price Outlook and Onchain Adoption Initiatives

ADA price is currently $0.82. The Cardano Foundation has announced an eight-figure commitment of ADA to support stablecoin projects. This major funding is designed to improve decentralized finance (DeFi) adoption and also create stronger liquidity channels for the ecosystem at large. 

Analysts are monitoring whether this initiative could push the ADA price closer to $5 in the coming months.

The Foundation’s roadmap shows clear intentions to grow its influence. The stablecoin liquidity program aims to provide tens of millions of ADA to support various stablecoin projects. These efforts complement the Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget, which encourages community participation and strengthens the on-chain economy. 

Earlier in 2025, Charles Hoskinson proposed converting $100 million of ADA into a combination of stablecoins and Bitcoin to enhance DeFi liquidity. Additionally, integration plans with World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin could expand ADA’s presence in global markets.

All these just goes to show that Cardano blockchain is in active development and paired with its inclusion in the US strategic crypto reserve earlier this year, analysts see ADA price clinching its ATH and soaring towards $5 mark before Q4 2026. 

Remittix: PayFi Altcoin Leading Crypto Growth

Remittix has raised over $26.4 million, sold over 669 million tokens, and is currently priced at $0.1130. It continues to gain attention as a top PayFi altcoin, offering real-world utility and strong adoption metrics.

The project’s recent milestones highlight its growing credibility. The CertiK audit has ranked Remittix #1 among pre-launch tokens, and the wallet beta is live, allowing community testers to explore full functionality.

Why top ICO experts are rushing in

  • Remittix supports cross-border crypto-to-bank transfers in more than 30 countries.
  • Real-time FX conversion allows seamless conversion of over 40 cryptocurrencies.
  • The platform is built for mass adoption, not speculation.
  • Early users earn 15% USDT referral rewards, claimable daily via the dashboard.
  • Deflationary tokenomics are designed to reward long-term holders and increase value.

These features make Remittix a standout project for investors seeking utility-focused, high-growth crypto assets.

Analysts Conclude ADA and Remittix Are Set for Growth

While the ADA price may rise toward $5 if adoption and capital inflows continue, Remittix offers a complementary opportunity for portfolio growth. Its proven milestones, community engagement, and top security ranking create confidence for investors seeking high-potential crypto exposure. 

Combined with Cardano’s expanding stablecoin liquidity and DeFi initiatives, these projects highlight actionable paths to capture value in the evolving crypto landscape.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:
Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-2025-rate-cut-plans/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015969-6.10%
MAY
MAY$0.03846-3.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:40
Share
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$111,565.34-1.91%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000874-6.62%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
Share
Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and Nasdaq Global Indexes have announced the expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), the multi-asset spot crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the United States. The ETF launched in February 2025 with spot Bitcoin and Ether, will now include exposure to XRP, Solana, and Stellar—bringing the total to five crypto assets. Collectively, these tokens represent over $3 trillion in combined market capitalization, says Hashdex. According to the asset manager the move provides U.S. investors with streamlined access to a diversified basket of digital assets through a single, tradable product. By tracking the Nasdaq Crypto US Index (NCIUS), the ETF offers rules-based exposure while removing the complexities of selecting individual cryptocurrencies. Global Leadership in Crypto Index Products Hashdex manages the multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe and the multi-asset crypto ETF in Latin America. With $1.56 billion in assets under management, Hashdex now offers four index products tied to the global Nasdaq Crypto Index. “Since 2018, Hashdex has been a market leader in crypto index products globally, and this signifies a major milestone in meeting the needs of U.S. advisors and investors,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. A Milestone for U.S. Crypto Index Investing According to Samir Kerbage, CIO at Hashdex, the expansion reflects growing demand from U.S. investors seeking structured, index-based crypto exposure. “With NCIQ, investors gain access to a dynamic, rules-based exposure that evolves with the market—eliminating the need to try to pick individual winners,” Kerbage said. He adds that regulatory clarity and the approval of generic listing standards have paved the way for NCIQ to expand and adapt as new assets meet index requirements. The NCIUS index is jointly developed by Nasdaq and Hashdex, includes strict eligibility criteria such as liquidity, market capitalization, and regulatory compliance. While ADA (Cardano) qualifies for the index, it is not currently included in NCIQ’s holdings. The Hashdex–Nasdaq Partnership The expansion also shows the ongoing collaboration between Hashdex and Nasdaq, which have co-developed several index and index-based crypto products since 2021. Nasdaq serves as the index administrator and listing venue for NCIQ, with Coinbase Custody and BitGo Trust providing crypto asset custody. U.S. Bank Global Fund Services acts as fund administrator, while Paralel Distributors LLC serves as marketing agent. As crypto continues to mature as an asset class, diversified index products like NCIQ are emerging as benchmarks for institutional and retail allocation
XRP
XRP$2.8391-2.82%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:10
Share

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert