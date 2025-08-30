Cardano Foundation Overhauls Developer Portal

Key Notes

Cardano Foundation has made an effort towards easy DApp building on Cardano for devs.

It has reintroduced the Cardano Developer Portal with new functionalities and resources.

ADA price performance does not seem to correspond with the optimism in the ecosystem.

The Cardano Foundation has announced the launch of its Developer Portal, highlighting that it was shaped by input from the ADA community.



ADA

$0.83







24h volatility:

4.4%





Market cap:

$30.09 B







Vol. 24h:

$1.91 B





community.

Although the portal existed previously, it now offers enhanced tools and resources to make building on Cardano more accessible for developers and innovators.







Cardano Developer Portal Returns With More Features

The rebuilt Cardano Developer Portal is a hub created to support and empower developers, especially those building on the ADA blockchain.

It features articles covering core Cardano concepts, including Get-Started guides, EVM migration lessons, and smart contract design patterns with Marlowe and Plutus.

In addition, it contains decentralized application (DApp) examples, demos, workshops, tutorials, and many other features. It even includes instructions on how to integrate Cardano wallets into apps and websites.

The goal behind this initiative is to have everything that devs need in one place. This is why the Cardano Foundation described it as a platform “built to help you build.”

The Developer Portal resulted from the joint effort of the Cardano Foundation, the developers who will use it, and the broader community.

Meanwhile, Cardano also took a decisive step toward its long-planned throughput upgrade. A public Cardano Improvement Proposal (CIP) for “Ouroboros Leios” has gone live for community review in the Cardano Foundation’s CIP repository.

Cardano Outperforms Ethereum in Developer Activity

Generally, Cardano has seen a rally in its developer activities, even to the point of outperforming Ethereum [NC].

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson believes that the gap between the two blockchains will widen further in a few years. To this end, he issued a bold prediction recently.

Hoskinson anticipates that Ethereum will face a significant downturn by 2040, citing its “outdated tech” and layer 2 fragmentation. He says, “I don’t think Ethereum will survive more than 10 years.”

Consequently, he advised Ethereum developers to reconsider its accounting model, virtual machine, and consensus mechanism.

The Cardano executive even advocated for a shift towards technologies similar to Cardano’s Ouroboros-Leios and RISC-V-based virtual machines.

ADA Price Performance and Prediction

ADA has been dragged down by the broader crypto market downturn. It seems that even the launch of the Cardano Developer Portal hasn’t boosted its value over the past 24 hours.

At the time of writing, ADA is trading at $0.8350, corresponding with a 3.93% drop over the last 24 hours.

Market analysts remain optimistic about ADA, with some predicting up to a 10x increase in its price. Its 24-hour trading volume has risen 15.81%, reaching $1.58 billion, showing strong activity and engagement within the Cardano ecosystem.

