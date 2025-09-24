The Cardano Foundation has announced the next phase of its roadmap, which sets out its development priorities for the coming years and covers six key areas, from decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 to decentralized governance and increased promotion. The foundation emphasized: “We will continue to work with the ecosystem and a number of community and […] Сообщение Cardano Foundation presented the next stage of the roadmap появились сначала на INCRYPTED.The Cardano Foundation has announced the next phase of its roadmap, which sets out its development priorities for the coming years and covers six key areas, from decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 to decentralized governance and increased promotion. The foundation emphasized: “We will continue to work with the ecosystem and a number of community and […] Сообщение Cardano Foundation presented the next stage of the roadmap появились сначала на INCRYPTED.

Cardano Foundation presented the next stage of the roadmap

By: Incrypted
2025/09/24 18:19
  • According to the updated roadmap, the Cardano Foundation has focused on six key areas of development.
  • In particular, the organization is investing millions in the ADA crypto asset in DeFi, Web3, and RWA.
  • In addition to the startup support program, the foundation will also increase its marketing budget by 12% in 2026.

The Cardano Foundation has announced the next phase of its roadmap, which sets out its development priorities for the coming years and covers six key areas, from decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 to decentralized governance and increased promotion.

The foundation emphasized:

First of all, the Cardano Foundation will provide an eight-figure sum in ADA cryptocurrency to support key stablecoin projects and increase liquidity. The Foundation will also support community initiatives aimed at developing the DeFi ecosystem, including the proposal for the Stablecoin DeFi liquidity budget.

In addition, to accelerate the adoption of Web3 on the Cardano network, two new specialists will join the team to focus on integrations, listings, and the development of real-world assets (RWAs).

Additionally, after the Venture Hub pilot, the fund plans to scale up its support program for startups and enterprises. In 2026, up to ADA 2 million will be allocated for the development of the initiative. The support tools include investments, loans, technical advice, and partnerships with Draper U, Techstars, and CV VC.

The Cardano blockchain has also already launched $10 million in RWA through a partnership with MembersCap. For further development, the fund is working to implement CIP-0113 and CIP-0143 standards and adapt the new x402 payment framework.

Furthermore, the foundation will increase its marketing budget by 12% in 2026 to raise global awareness of Cardano. The initiatives include the Cardano Academy educational program, participation in TOKEN2049, Consensus, and Africa Tech Summit 2026.

At the same time, the Cardano Foundation plans to delegate another 220 million ADA to 11 new DReps (Adoption and Operations), reducing its own self-deployment to 80 million ADA. This will be the next step in the development of a more inclusive and transparent governance system.

Funding for the new areas will require abandoning the current SPO delegation strategy and moving to using the fund’s own pools.

In May, the network’s founder Charles Hoskinson announced his intention to introduce the world’s first private stablecoin.

