TLDR Cardano Foundation pledges millions in ADA to boost stablecoin liquidity. The roadmap focuses on stablecoins, Web3, and DeFi adoption. Cardano to invest 2 million ADA into Venture Hub by 2026. Governance reforms include delegating ADA to community representatives. The Cardano Foundation has rolled out a significant roadmap update focused on enhancing DeFi liquidity through [...] The post Cardano Foundation Unveils Major Stablecoin Liquidity Commitment appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Cardano Foundation pledges millions in ADA to boost stablecoin liquidity. The roadmap focuses on stablecoins, Web3, and DeFi adoption. Cardano to invest 2 million ADA into Venture Hub by 2026. Governance reforms include delegating ADA to community representatives. The Cardano Foundation has rolled out a significant roadmap update focused on enhancing DeFi liquidity through [...] The post Cardano Foundation Unveils Major Stablecoin Liquidity Commitment appeared first on CoinCentral.

Cardano Foundation Unveils Major Stablecoin Liquidity Commitment

By: Coincentral
2025/09/25 07:35
DeFi
DEFI$0.001653-5.38%
Boost
BOOST$0.10352+1.43%
Major
MAJOR$0.13822+2.24%
Cardano
ADA$0.8085-0.36%

TLDR

  • Cardano Foundation pledges millions in ADA to boost stablecoin liquidity.
  • The roadmap focuses on stablecoins, Web3, and DeFi adoption.
  • Cardano to invest 2 million ADA into Venture Hub by 2026.
  • Governance reforms include delegating ADA to community representatives.

The Cardano Foundation has rolled out a significant roadmap update focused on enhancing DeFi liquidity through stablecoins. The foundation revealed plans to inject tens of millions of dollars worth of ADA into liquidity programs supporting stablecoin projects. This move is seen as a key strategy to improve on- and off-ramps, which have been a longstanding challenge in Cardano’s DeFi ecosystem.

Stablecoins at the Core of Cardano’s DeFi Roadmap

As part of its updated roadmap, the Cardano Foundation has committed to an eight-figure liquidity pledge aimed at strengthening the DeFi landscape. This pledge, which involves the allocation of ADA into liquidity programs, is designed to address barriers to DeFi adoption on the Cardano blockchain. The foundation emphasized that this commitment extends beyond its traditional mandate, underscoring its focus on fostering a more resilient DeFi ecosystem. The impact of this move is expected to be felt over the next six to twelve months.

In addition to its liquidity programs, the Cardano Foundation is collaborating with community-led initiatives such as the Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget. This collaboration will be vital in ensuring that data from the liquidity programs is shared with the broader community, facilitating the development of more robust DeFi infrastructures in the long run.

Expansion of Cardano’s Venture and Governance Initiatives

Stablecoins are just one part of the broader roadmap. The foundation has also outlined plans for the Cardano Venture Hub, which will evolve from its previous testing phase into a full-scale program. The Venture Hub aims to support startups with services such as loans, technical assistance, and advisory. By 2026, the foundation intends to allocate 2 million ADA to these initiatives, with collaborations from entities like Draper U, Techstars, and CV VC to accelerate adoption.

Governance reforms are also a key aspect of the new roadmap. The foundation has pledged 220 million ADA to Adoption and Operations DReps, following the delegation of 140 million ADA to Builder DReps. These reforms aim to reduce self-delegation and promote a wider distribution of decision-making authority, strengthening community involvement.

Web3 and Real-World Asset Integration

Cardano’s updated roadmap also places emphasis on Web3 adoption and real-world asset (RWA) integration. The Web3 team is expanding by hiring two new staff members to focus on exchange listings, integrations, and RWAs. One of the major milestones achieved so far includes a $10 million RWA launch through a partnership with MembersCap. More developments are expected in the coming years as the team works on updating standards and payment frameworks to facilitate broader Web3 integration.

Additionally, the roadmap outlines a long-term vision for these projects, with more initiatives set to roll out over the next three years. These efforts are expected to play a crucial role in positioning Cardano as a major player in both the DeFi and Web3 spaces.

The post Cardano Foundation Unveils Major Stablecoin Liquidity Commitment appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.043-30.93%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001611-3.76%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Share
US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

PANews reported on September 25th that U.S. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins stated on "Mornings with Maria" that the SEC is working closely with the CFTC to advance market structure legislation, including joint roundtable discussions and future joint rulemaking. He emphasized the need for a clear regulatory framework for the cryptoasset market and the need for innovative exemptions to support the development of on-chain capital markets. Furthermore, the SEC will review IPO reporting requirements and diversify opportunities for retail investors to participate in private markets.
Union
U$0.010645+5.01%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12112-2.92%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01577+0.25%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 07:41
Share
Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) is increasing its stock repurchase program from $1 million to $100 million, following board approval on Wednesday.
1
1$0.014808+3.51%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001652-5.43%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/25 06:09
Share

Trending News

More

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

U.S. Senate Banking Committee Releases List of Participants for Crypto Tax Hearing

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025