Cardano Foundation Updates Roadmap: Promoting Stablecoins and DeFi

PANews reported on September 23rd that the Cardano Foundation announced the next phase of its Cardano application roadmap: 1. It will provide up to eight figures of ADA liquidity to the Cardano stablecoin project. 2. It will also support DeFi adoption and liquidity through initiatives such as the Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget. 3. It will delegate 220 million ADA tokens to new DReps. 4. It will launch a Real World Asset (RWA) project with a scale exceeding $10 million. 5. It will allocate 2 million ADA tokens to the Venture Hub. 6. It will comprehensively expand promotional activities and application deployment.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.