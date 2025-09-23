Cardano Foundation Updates Roadmap: Promoting Stablecoins and DeFi

PANews reported on September 23rd that the Cardano Foundation announced the next phase of its Cardano application roadmap: 1. It will provide up to eight figures of ADA liquidity to the Cardano stablecoin project. 2. It will also support DeFi adoption and liquidity through initiatives such as the Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget. 3. It will delegate 220 million ADA tokens to new DReps. 4. It will launch a Real World Asset (RWA) project with a scale exceeding $10 million. 5. It will allocate 2 million ADA tokens to the Venture Hub. 6. It will comprehensively expand promotional activities and application deployment. PANews reported on September 23rd that the Cardano Foundation announced the next phase of its Cardano application roadmap: 1. It will provide up to eight figures of ADA liquidity to the Cardano stablecoin project. 2. It will also support DeFi adoption and liquidity through initiatives such as the Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget. 3. It will delegate 220 million ADA tokens to new DReps. 4. It will launch a Real World Asset (RWA) project with a scale exceeding $10 million. 5. It will allocate 2 million ADA tokens to the Venture Hub. 6. It will comprehensively expand promotional activities and application deployment.