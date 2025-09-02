Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Focuses on Beating Ethereum

By: Coincentral
2025/09/02 03:07
FUTURECOIN
TLDR

  • Charles Hoskinson emphasizes that Cardano’s success is critical to his personal legacy and future.
  • Hoskinson is determined to surpass Ethereum and is focused on improving Cardano’s technology and market position.
  • The Cardano founder criticized Ethereum’s centralized control and questioned its long-term viability.
  • Hoskinson pointed to internal conflicts in Cardano’s early years but highlighted recent technological advancements.
  • Cardano’s Glacier Drop and Hydra scalability solutions are key to its growth and future success.

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, reiterated his strong commitment to ensuring the success of the network. In a recent AMA podcast, he emphasized that the future of Cardano and his personal legacy are deeply intertwined. Hoskinson made it clear that his aim is to surpass Ethereum and lead Cardano to greater success.

Hoskinson’s Drive to Outperform Ethereum

Hoskinson, who co-founded Ethereum, expressed frustration with Cardano’s position below Ethereum in market rankings. “Cardano should and will outperform Ethereum,” he said during the podcast. He added that daily efforts are underway to push the network toward this goal, aiming for its long-term success.

He also pointed out that while some support Cardano for financial reasons, he backs the network because of his personal stake. “I founded Cardano, and its success or failure impacts my entire legacy,” he stated. This underscores his determination to see Cardano flourish, especially against Ethereum, which remains the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Past Conflicts and a Continued Vision for Cardano

Hoskinson’s criticism of Ethereum is not new. He has previously questioned the technology behind Ethereum, suggesting Cardano is superior. Last year, he referred to Ethereum as a “dictatorship,” criticizing the control exerted by Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’s co-founder.

He also raised doubts about Ethereum’s longevity, citing its reliance on layer 2 scaling solutions. “Ethereum won’t last another 10-15 years,” he remarked earlier this year. Hoskinson’s harsh assessment stems from his vision for Cardano to offer a more sustainable and scalable alternative to Ethereum.

Cardano’s Progress and Road to Growth

Despite internal conflicts in Cardano’s early development, progress continues. Hoskinson mentioned that innovations like the Glacier Drop, which incorporates Hydra for scalability, represent a step forward. These advancements, along with tools like Midnight Network and Lace, have started addressing past shortcomings in the ecosystem.

Hoskinson remains focused on ensuring that Cardano delivers on its promise of better technology, scalability, and a more substantial presence in the cryptocurrency space.

The post Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Focuses on Beating Ethereum appeared first on CoinCentral.

