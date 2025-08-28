Cardano Founder Predicts Bitcoin to Reach $10 Trillion by 2028

By: Coinstats
2025/08/28 15:29
Bitcoin
BTC$112,932.43+1.71%
CHARLES
CHARLES$0.0004999+196.85%
Major
MAJOR$0.16118+1.00%
Overtake
TAKE$0.08173+7.21%
Hoskinson Claims Cardano is the Market Leader in Proof-of-Stake

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has shared a new, optimistic timeline for Bitcoin (BTC), predicting that the cryptocurrency could reach a staggering $10 trillion market capitalization by 2028. This forecast comes amid growing institutional interest and a major shift in the global financial landscape. Hoskinson’s prediction challenges the common belief that such a milestone would take …

Continue reading "Cardano Founder Predicts Bitcoin to Reach $10 Trillion by 2028"

The post Cardano Founder Predicts Bitcoin to Reach $10 Trillion by 2028 appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

About 30.51 million XRP were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase, worth approximately $91.62 million.

About 30.51 million XRP were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase, worth approximately $91.62 million.

PANews reported on August 28 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 30.5 million XRP (worth approximately US$91.62 million) were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase.
XRP
XRP$2.9973-0.38%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02739-0.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 16:44
Share
Guotai Junan International officially launches cryptocurrency trading services

Guotai Junan International officially launches cryptocurrency trading services

PANews reported on August 28th that Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1788.HK) has officially launched a cryptocurrency trading service for Hong Kong investors, according to its official website. This service combines cutting-edge technology with strict compliance standards to meet growing investor demand for the digital asset market and provide a brand new trading experience. Users can quickly open a cryptocurrency account through their Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited account, eliminating the cumbersome process. The service supports 24/7 trading and covers a variety of currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Solana. Professional investors can also choose from Ripple, USDT, and other USD stablecoins. Earlier news reported that Guotai Junan International was approved to provide virtual asset trading services such as cryptocurrencies .
Edge
EDGE$0.447-1.39%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1967+1.33%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000737-0.80%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 16:42
Share
Blazpay Partners with Okratech Token ($ORT) to Elevate AI Utility and Web3 Ecosystem

Blazpay Partners with Okratech Token ($ORT) to Elevate AI Utility and Web3 Ecosystem

Blazpay taps Okratech token ($ORT) to enhance AI-powered Web3 utility by driving secure, seamless, and rewarding decentralized finance (DeFi) innovation.
Okratech Token
ORT$0.004564+3.37%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00167+0.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01316-0.52%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

About 30.51 million XRP were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase, worth approximately $91.62 million.

Guotai Junan International officially launches cryptocurrency trading services

Blazpay Partners with Okratech Token ($ORT) to Elevate AI Utility and Web3 Ecosystem

Strive Funds plans to purchase over $700 million in Bitcoin after its IPO

Best Presale Happening Currenty, Priced Less than $0.1; Can Flip Your $2000 to $40,000 And Above