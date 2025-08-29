Cardano Futures Hit Record Volume — Is a Major Price Shift Coming?

By: Coindoo
2025/08/29 07:40
Cardano is back in focus after futures trading volume jumped to $6.96 billion, the highest in five months. The spike points to deeper liquidity and stronger trader interest, a setup that often leads to sharp moves.

At the time shown in your screenshots, ADA trades at $0.8450 with a market cap of $30.16 billion and a 1‑year gain of 150.96%. Technically, ADA has been coiling in a triangle and pressing higher. If momentum holds, a clean move through $1 could open room toward $1.10 in the near term.

Derivative activity like this tends to magnify volatility. A push over $0.90-$0.92 keeps bulls in control, while $0.80-$0.82 is the first support zone traders will watch if price cools.

Investors hunting early catalysts are also scanning presales that are heating up. One name on that radar is MAGACOIN FINANCE, which some traders are watching as a high‑demand allocation play during this altcoin rotation.

What the futures surge could mean next

The combination of rising volume and a tightening pattern often precedes decisive moves. Here are the near‑term scenarios many desks will map out:

  • Bull case: break and hold above $1, then extend toward $1.05-$1.10 on momentum and fresh inflows.
  • Base case: chop between $0.82 and $0.98 as open interest resets and funding normalizes.
  • Bear case: lose $0.80 on heavy long liquidations, probing $0.74-$0.76 liquidity pockets before rebuilding.

Spotlight on This New Altcoin Contender

With presale demand ramping up across the market, MAGACOIN FINANCE is seeing accelerating interest. The countdown is live and the opportunity is slipping away with the limited supply being sold out at record pace before the next pump phase begins, creating a scarcity window that early participants are trying to secure. The project’s playbook centers on staged access, growing utility, and community‑driven milestones designed to reward early entries.

Why MAGACOIN FINANCE Is Ranked a Trusted Crypto to Buy for 2025

Investors searching for a trusted early-stage project have found a strong contender in MAGACOIN FINANCE, widely ranked among the best cryptos to buy in 2025. Its smart contract passed Hashex auditing standards, and the public team has completed KYC verification. Combined with growing community traction, these strengths make it a top-tier choice for those prioritizing safety and growth.

What to watch for ADA

A daily close above $1 would be a strong confirmation signal for trend followers. Sustained volume, higher spot demand versus derivatives, and rising on‑chain activity would add confidence. Until then, expect quick moves as liquidity hunts stops in both directions.

Conclusion

Cardano’s five‑month high in futures volume sets the stage for a decisive test of the $1 level, with $1.10 on the map if bulls break through. For traders looking beyond large caps, the scarcity narrative around MAGACOIN FINANCE’s near‑sold‑out presale is drawing attention as a parallel high‑beta play.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Cardano Futures Hit Record Volume — Is a Major Price Shift Coming? appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Coinstats2025/08/29 07:20
