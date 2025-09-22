The post Cardano Is Expected To Fall Under $0.30 In 2026 As Experts Tip Remittix To 100x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 22 September 2025 | 12:50 If recent reports making the rounds within media circles in the crypto industry are correct, things are about to go from bad to worse for fans and token holders of Cardano’s ADA token. At the start of the ongoing bull market, the popular ADA price prediction was that the token would finally surge past the psychological $1 mark, towards higher figures like $5. It didn’t take long for those predictions to crumble as Cardano has massively struggled in the cycle thus far. Meanwhile, RTX, the native cryptocurrency of the upcoming PayFi project, Remittix, has continued to impress in its ongoing presale. After surging past the $25 million mark in the program, the token now looks set to breach past $30 million as preparations ramp up ahead of its token generation event. Analysts Discard ADA Price Prediction After Token Fails To Rally In Bull Market Analysts have been forced to withdraw their previous ADA price predictions after the token’s string of woeful performance in the ongoing bull market. ADA has, among many things, failed to rally past the critical $1 mark, a feat many believed it will finally achieve in the current cycle. Analysts have not ruled out the possibility of ADA’s resurgence in the market, but maintain that such an event is highly unlikely under current market conditions. Remittix Boosts Chances Of Hitting $30 Million In Ongoing Presale With Latest Incentive Program Fresh off the back of its recent milestone achievement, crossing the $25 million mark in its ongoing presale, Remittix, a highly-anticipated PayFi project in the crypto industry has launched a brand new incentive program as part of its efforts to accelerate its native RTX token’s growth ahead of the token generation event. Remittix’s brand new incentive program encourages existing users to… The post Cardano Is Expected To Fall Under $0.30 In 2026 As Experts Tip Remittix To 100x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 22 September 2025 | 12:50 If recent reports making the rounds within media circles in the crypto industry are correct, things are about to go from bad to worse for fans and token holders of Cardano’s ADA token. At the start of the ongoing bull market, the popular ADA price prediction was that the token would finally surge past the psychological $1 mark, towards higher figures like $5. It didn’t take long for those predictions to crumble as Cardano has massively struggled in the cycle thus far. Meanwhile, RTX, the native cryptocurrency of the upcoming PayFi project, Remittix, has continued to impress in its ongoing presale. After surging past the $25 million mark in the program, the token now looks set to breach past $30 million as preparations ramp up ahead of its token generation event. Analysts Discard ADA Price Prediction After Token Fails To Rally In Bull Market Analysts have been forced to withdraw their previous ADA price predictions after the token’s string of woeful performance in the ongoing bull market. ADA has, among many things, failed to rally past the critical $1 mark, a feat many believed it will finally achieve in the current cycle. Analysts have not ruled out the possibility of ADA’s resurgence in the market, but maintain that such an event is highly unlikely under current market conditions. Remittix Boosts Chances Of Hitting $30 Million In Ongoing Presale With Latest Incentive Program Fresh off the back of its recent milestone achievement, crossing the $25 million mark in its ongoing presale, Remittix, a highly-anticipated PayFi project in the crypto industry has launched a brand new incentive program as part of its efforts to accelerate its native RTX token’s growth ahead of the token generation event. Remittix’s brand new incentive program encourages existing users to…

Cardano Is Expected To Fall Under $0.30 In 2026 As Experts Tip Remittix To 100x

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 17:51
1
1$0.007721-20.29%
Threshold
T$0.01536-6.51%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014683+5.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01211-10.95%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017389-0.12%
Crypto News
  • 22 September 2025
  • |
  • 12:50

If recent reports making the rounds within media circles in the crypto industry are correct, things are about to go from bad to worse for fans and token holders of Cardano’s ADA token.

At the start of the ongoing bull market, the popular ADA price prediction was that the token would finally surge past the psychological $1 mark, towards higher figures like $5. It didn’t take long for those predictions to crumble as Cardano has massively struggled in the cycle thus far.

Meanwhile, RTX, the native cryptocurrency of the upcoming PayFi project, Remittix, has continued to impress in its ongoing presale. After surging past the $25 million mark in the program, the token now looks set to breach past $30 million as preparations ramp up ahead of its token generation event.

Analysts Discard ADA Price Prediction After Token Fails To Rally In Bull Market

Analysts have been forced to withdraw their previous ADA price predictions after the token’s string of woeful performance in the ongoing bull market. ADA has, among many things, failed to rally past the critical $1 mark, a feat many believed it will finally achieve in the current cycle.

Analysts have not ruled out the possibility of ADA’s resurgence in the market, but maintain that such an event is highly unlikely under current market conditions.

Remittix Boosts Chances Of Hitting $30 Million In Ongoing Presale With Latest Incentive Program

Fresh off the back of its recent milestone achievement, crossing the $25 million mark in its ongoing presale, Remittix, a highly-anticipated PayFi project in the crypto industry has launched a brand new incentive program as part of its efforts to accelerate its native RTX token’s growth ahead of the token generation event.

Remittix’s brand new incentive program encourages existing users to market the platform to new users and encourages them to buy its native RTX token. In return, these users stand the chance to earn up to 15% of a new user’s token purchase. The rewards will come in the form of USDT and can be paid out instantly.

Remittix is expected to solve the fragmentation issues in the payments sector and improve global payments experiences with innovative features, such as:

  • Direct crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries worldwide
  • 20% referral rewards for onboarding new users
  • Support for 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix 

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/ada-price-prediction-cardano-is-expected-to-fall-under-0-30-in-2026-as-experts-tip-remittix-to-100x/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

PANews reported on September 22 that according to The Block, the tokenization platform Midas has reached a cooperation with Interop Labs, the developer of the blockchain interoperability protocol Axelar, to jointly launch the XRP tokenized product mXRP. Currently, the product sets a basic yield of 6%-8%, paid in the form of XRP. Users can deposit XRP as collateral in a tokenized structure that tracks the performance of the underlying yield strategy to mint mXRP. These strategies may include market making and providing liquidity, and are managed by third-party asset management institutions known as "risk managers." Midas co-founder and CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer revealed that Hyperithm serves as the manager of mXRP. In addition to base returns, mXRP can be deployed in various DeFi protocols to generate additional returns. mXRP tokens are issued on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain of the XRP Ledger and run on infrastructure provided by Axelar. According to the Midas website, Midas-issued tokens, including mXRP, are not available to users in the United States, the United Kingdom, or sanctioned regions, where access is restricted.
XRP
XRP$2.8419-4.61%
FORM
FORM$1.2711-9.78%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001755-1.68%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 19:05
Share
Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

TLDR: Google and PayPal signed a multiyear partnership to integrate payments across Google platforms and boost digital commerce experiences. PayPal’s checkout, payouts, and Hyperwallet will be embedded into Google products, including Ads, Play, and Cloud services. The partnership uses Google’s AI to create agent-based shopping tools and secure, frictionless payment solutions for users worldwide. PayPal [...] The post Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions appeared first on Blockonomi.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04055-6.56%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12241-6.17%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1286-15.17%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 16:15
Share
Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht

Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Cardano prijs beweegt al enige tijd in een smalle bandbreedte tussen ongeveer $0,85 en $0,90. Dit prijsgebied fungeert als stevige steun waar de bulls telkens actief blijven. De focus ligt nu op de zone rond $0,95, een duidelijke weerstand die bij eerdere pogingen nog niet werd doorbroken. Kan de Cardano koers daar binnenkort overtuigend doorheen breken? Cardano koers vormt herkenbaar patroon De koersgrafiek laat zien dat ADA langzaam hogere bodems neerzet, terwijl de top rond $0,95 overeind blijft. Dit patroon staat bekend als een ascending triangle en duidt er vaak op dat kopers steeds meer terrein winnen en op termijn voldoende kracht kunnen verzamelen om de weerstand te doorbreken. De Relative Strength Index (RSI) is vanuit een oversold situatie begonnen met stijgen. Dat betekent dat de verkoopdruk eerder te hoog was en nu langzaam wordt hersteld. Ook de volumes tonen een eerste teken van stabilisatie, wat wijst op een afname van paniekverkopen. Deze combinatie van factoren maakt duidelijk dat er sprake is van een opbouwfase. This is the silence before the storm. History will repeat itself, $ADA journey begins here. pic.twitter.com/MxiqjaiuYq — Sssebi (@Av_Sebastian) September 21, 2025 Technische niveaus boven de huidige ADA prijs Wanneer ADA door $0,95 breekt, komt een volgend doelgebied rond $1,20 in beeld. Daarboven liggen $1,25 en $1,50, zones waar in eerdere marktfases veel aanbod aanwezig was. Zulke prijsniveaus worden vaak checkpoints genoemd, omdat ze dienen als natuurlijke haltes in een opwaartse trend. De Supertrend indicator, een hulpmiddel dat trendrichtingen weergeeft, ligt net onder de huidige koers. Dit ondersteunt de kopers zolang ADA boven dit signaal blijft. Zakt de Cardano koers daaronder, dan is dat een aanwijzing dat de opwaartse kracht nog niet sterk genoeg is. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Vergelijking met eerdere Cardano cycli De huidige situatie doet denken aan de periode van 2019 tot 2020, toen de Cardano prijs maandenlang zijwaarts bewoog binnen een smalle marge. Uiteindelijk volgde een plotselinge doorbraak waarbij ADA binnen enkele weken honderden procenten steeg. Zulke catch-up rallies kwamen vaker voor in de geschiedenis van Cardano. De cryptomunt reageerde vaak later dan andere altcoins, maar compenseerde dat met forse stijgingen in korte tijd. Cryptoanalisten die de maandgrafiek bestuderen, zien overeenkomsten met die eerdere ADA patronen. De basis tussen $0,85 en $0,90 lijkt sterk genoeg om als springplank te dienen, mits de weerstand bij $0,95 wordt doorbroken. Cardano $ADA is pressing against key resistance, forming an ascending triangle on the daily chart. A breakout above $0.95 could open the path toward $1.20. pic.twitter.com/ZhRCPSr9lG — TapTools (@TapTools) September 21, 2025 Rol van de whales in recente ADA transacties Opvallend is dat de whales de afgelopen dagen ongeveer 160 miljoen aan ADA hebben verkocht. Dit zorgde tijdelijk voor extra schommelingen in de koers. Whale transacties kunnen op korte termijn de markt onder druk zetten omdat het gaat om grote hoeveelheden tokens die in één keer worden verplaatst. Toch heeft deze verkoopgolf de steunzone rond $0,85 tot $0,90 niet doorbroken. Dat wijst erop dat kleinere kopers en andere investeerders voldoende vraag hebben getoond om het aanbod van de whales op te vangen. Hierdoor bleef de structuur van de koersgrafiek intact. 160 million Cardano $ADA sold by whales in the last 96 hours! pic.twitter.com/gpmdXLT65k — Ali (@ali_charts) September 21, 2025 ADA bouwt aan basis voor mogelijke doorbraak De kracht van de huidige consolidatie zit vooral in de stabiliteit. Zolang de koers niet onder $0,87 sluit, blijft de kans bestaan dat ADA zich voorbereidt op een nieuwe uitbraak. Elke poging richting $0,95 vergroot de mogelijkheid dat de weerstand uiteindelijk niet meer standhoudt. Het feit dat er hogere bodems zichtbaar zijn op de daggrafiek, bevestigt dat de bulls langzaam de controle naar zich toe trekken. Tegelijkertijd is de verkoopdruk van de whales een factor die zeker in de gaten moet worden gehouden, omdat een herhaling de ADA prijs opnieuw tijdelijk kan afremmen. Vooruitblik op de komende fase van Cardano Cardano blijft voorlopig gevangen tussen de steun rond $0,85 en de weerstand rond $0,95. Binnen dit bereik wordt duidelijk dat de bulls langzaam sterker worden. De ascending triangle, stijgende RSI en steun van de supertrend indicator wijzen op een technische voorbereiding. Mocht de Cardano koers de prijsbarrière van $0,95 doorbreken, dan komen doelen tussen $1,20 en $1,50 in beeld. Zolang de steun overeind blijft, blijft dit scenario geldig. Daarmee lijkt ADA zich in stilte klaar te maken voor een nieuwe fase waarin de prijs mogelijk sneller kan bewegen dan de afgelopen maanden. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0.007768-19.61%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.0151-6.09%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.089-4.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 18:46
Share

Trending News

More

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht

FEDMINING has launched contracts for various major cryptocurrencies, providing a new, stable income channel for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Uruguay, UTE pulls the plug on Tether: debt of approximately 5 million USD