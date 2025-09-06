Cardano Latest News; Is ADA Heading To $1? Investors Favour Remittix To Jump From $0.10 To $3 First

The crypto market is drawing attention as major tokens test new levels. Cardano latest news points to ADA trading near $0.40, with traders debating if a push toward $1 is realistic in the short term.

At the same time, Remittix is gaining strong interest, with many investors predicting it could move from $0.10 to $3 on adoption growth and presale momentum.

Cardano Latest News

Source: TradingView

Cardano remains one of the leading proof-of-stake blockchains. Its network is working on scaling and smart contract upgrades. ADA trades near $0.82 after mixed performance in recent weeks.

Bulls point to ecosystem progress, while skeptics say Cardano adoption moves slowly compared to rivals. Analysts believe ADA needs sustained demand and stronger DeFi traction before a $1 rally is possible. Until then, price action may stay range-bound.

Why Investors Are Looking at Alternatives

Cardano’s long-term roadmap attracts believers, but traders seeking faster gains are spreading capital across other opportunities. This trend has pushed Remittix into focus.

Unlike ADA’s broad blockchain goals, Remittix targets direct payment utility. It offers a PayFi system that enables crypto-to-fiat transfers in more than 30 countries, providing an immediate use case for freelancers, remitters, and small businesses.

Remittix Presale and Growth Outlook

Remittix aims to solve cross-border payment frictions. Its PayFi system supports transfers in more than thirty countries. A wallet beta is due in the coming quarter to enable crypto to bank rails.

The project has completed a Certik audit, and it adopts deflationary tokenomics. These steps set a path from presale to live usage. Freelancers will see faster payouts. Remitters will cut fees and settlement times.

Small firms will avoid bank delays and foreign exchange friction. Merchants will onboard faster and increase transaction volume. This drives real-world transaction volume and sustained token demand.

Key Highlights of Remittix:

● Over $23.7M raised with over 643 million tokens sold ● Wallet beta launching in Q3 2025 for global access ● PayFi design, not hype-driven speculation ● Completed Certik audit with deflationary tokenomics ● Whale investors moving from meme coins to RTX ● $250,000 community giveaway to expand reach

Conclusion

Cardano latest news shows ADA holding steady but still facing hurdles on its path to $1. By contrast, Remittix is gaining investor momentum thanks to its payment-first focus, strong presale results, and adoption-driven roadmap.

For those looking beyond ADA’s gradual climb, Remittix offers a compelling growth story with a realistic chance of outsized gains.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.