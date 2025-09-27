The post Cardano May Slide To A Low Of $0.68 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 27, 2025 at 12:12 // Price Cardano price analysis by Coinidol.com. ADA has fallen below the moving average lines after being rejected twice at the $0.95 level. Cardano had been trading above the moving average lines since September 8, but buyers were unable to sustain upward momentum above $0.95. A break above $0.95 would take the altcoin to its previous high of $1.01. Cardano price long-term forecast: bearish Today, the ADA price has dropped below the previous low of $0.78. The cryptocurrency price is rising as buyers attempt to keep it above the $0.78 level. However, if Cardano faces further rejection at its recent high, it will fall back below $0.68. ADA is currently trading at $0.786. Technical Indicators  Key Resistance Zones: $1.20, $1.30, and $1.40  Key Support Zones: $0.90, $0.80, and $0.70 ADA price indicators analysis Following the latest decline, Cardano’s price bars have moved below the horizontal moving averages. The price bars on the 4-hour chart are below the downward-sloping moving average lines, indicating the market is in a downward trend. Additionally, the 21-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, signalling a decline. ADA/USD daily chart – September 26, 2025 What is the next move for ADA? Cardano is in decline but has paused above the $0.76 support. The cryptocurrency price is fluctuating above the $0.76 support level and below the moving average lines. If the current support level is breached, ADA’s price could fall below $0.68. The altcoin is currently attempting to break through the $0.78 barrier and the moving average lines. ADA/USD 4-hour chart – September 26, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author.… The post Cardano May Slide To A Low Of $0.68 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 27, 2025 at 12:12 // Price Cardano price analysis by Coinidol.com. ADA has fallen below the moving average lines after being rejected twice at the $0.95 level. Cardano had been trading above the moving average lines since September 8, but buyers were unable to sustain upward momentum above $0.95. A break above $0.95 would take the altcoin to its previous high of $1.01. Cardano price long-term forecast: bearish Today, the ADA price has dropped below the previous low of $0.78. The cryptocurrency price is rising as buyers attempt to keep it above the $0.78 level. However, if Cardano faces further rejection at its recent high, it will fall back below $0.68. ADA is currently trading at $0.786. Technical Indicators  Key Resistance Zones: $1.20, $1.30, and $1.40  Key Support Zones: $0.90, $0.80, and $0.70 ADA price indicators analysis Following the latest decline, Cardano’s price bars have moved below the horizontal moving averages. The price bars on the 4-hour chart are below the downward-sloping moving average lines, indicating the market is in a downward trend. Additionally, the 21-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, signalling a decline. ADA/USD daily chart – September 26, 2025 What is the next move for ADA? Cardano is in decline but has paused above the $0.76 support. The cryptocurrency price is fluctuating above the $0.76 support level and below the moving average lines. If the current support level is breached, ADA’s price could fall below $0.68. The altcoin is currently attempting to break through the $0.78 barrier and the moving average lines. ADA/USD 4-hour chart – September 26, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author.…

Cardano May Slide To A Low Of $0.68

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 21:23
MAY
MAY$0.03808+0.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01256-17.27%
Cardano
ADA$0.7847+0.61%
Overtake
TAKE$0.17724-1.10%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003887+6.87%
Sep 27, 2025 at 12:12 // Price

Cardano price analysis by Coinidol.com. ADA has fallen below the moving average lines after being rejected twice at the $0.95 level.


Cardano had been trading above the moving average lines since September 8, but buyers were unable to sustain upward momentum above $0.95. A break above $0.95 would take the altcoin to its previous high of $1.01.


Cardano price long-term forecast: bearish


Today, the ADA price has dropped below the previous low of $0.78. The cryptocurrency price is rising as buyers attempt to keep it above the $0.78 level.


However, if Cardano faces further rejection at its recent high, it will fall back below $0.68. ADA is currently trading at $0.786.


Technical Indicators 


  • Key Resistance Zones: $1.20, $1.30, and $1.40 



  • Key Support Zones: $0.90, $0.80, and $0.70



ADA price indicators analysis


Following the latest decline, Cardano’s price bars have moved below the horizontal moving averages. The price bars on the 4-hour chart are below the downward-sloping moving average lines, indicating the market is in a downward trend. Additionally, the 21-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, signalling a decline.




ADA/USD daily chart – September 26, 2025

What is the next move for ADA?


Cardano is in decline but has paused above the $0.76 support. The cryptocurrency price is fluctuating above the $0.76 support level and below the moving average lines. If the current support level is breached, ADA’s price could fall below $0.68. The altcoin is currently attempting to break through the $0.78 barrier and the moving average lines.




ADA/USD 4-hour chart – September 26, 2025


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/cardano-may-slide/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin (DOGE) price might exit bear trap if this golden cross emerges
CROSS
CROSS$0.23184+0.32%
Nowchain
NOW$0.005-0.99%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22996+0.58%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 21:32
Share
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2272-0.35%
MANTRA
OM$0.167+3.46%
OP
OP$0.6724+2.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Share
China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China’s electric vehicle makers are dumping cars overseas while their home turf turns into a financial bloodbath. Ji Yue, once hyped as the next big EV name, collapsed within six months and left people like Li Hongxing with millions in debt. Li, who runs an ad agency, said he borrowed money to cover campaign costs […]
SIX
SIX$0.01986-0.30%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01698+3.15%
Wink
LIKE$0.00792+3.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 20:15
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

Hyperdrive: All money markets have been suspended