Cardano News, Solana Price Prediction & Which Crypto Are New Investors Rushing To Buy At The End Of Q3

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 21:10
Solayer
LAYER$0.5141-1.47%

cardano64587 lbr

The third quarter of the year is closing with plenty of movement across the crypto market. Recent Cardano news and the latest Solana price swings have traders debating where the real opportunities are. While Cardano and Solana remain among the top altcoins, many new investors are now looking beyond these giants, chasing fresh plays in the crypto presale market. 

One of the standout names is Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new Ethereum layer 2 meme token that has already raised more than $3.7 million in its presale. With tokens priced at just $0.0058 and staking rewards around 706% APY, it’s quickly earning attention as Q3 comes to a close.

Cardano news keeps ADA in the spotlight

The latest Cardano news saw ADA climb back to ninth place by market cap after flipping TRON, a sign that long-term interest hasn’t faded. Still, the cardano chart tells a different story. The cardano price has been stuck around $0.90, with resistance just above $1.00 proving hard to crack. 

Analysts say that while Cardano’s network upgrades continue, adoption is not growing as quickly as some had hoped. For traders chasing bigger returns, the upside on cardano feels limited compared to newer low-cap crypto gems.

LBRETT banner

Solana (SOL) price trends as network expands

The Solana (SOL) price has also been in focus after developers announced a 66% block capacity upgrade. That’s a big boost for scalability and has helped SOL stay in the $193–$235 range in September. Despite this, many investors wonder how much higher SOL can climb in the short term. 

With its all-time high of $294.85 still far away, the next rally may require major capital inflows. For now, SOL continues to show strength, but some traders are taking profits and exploring new options like Layer Brett for faster gains.

Why new investors are shifting toward Layer Brett (LBRETT)

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is gaining traction because it mixes meme energy with real blockchain utility. It’s not just another memecoin; it’s a layer 2 crypto built for speed and efficiency. With transaction costs close to zero and throughput up to 10,000 TPS, it solves many of the issues that hold back older altcoins.

The presale has already passed $3.7 million, and with the price at $0.0058 per token, early backers see huge upside potential. Staking is available immediately, delivering rewards of around 706% APY, though rates decrease as more people join. This blend of utility and urgency is why many call it one of the best crypto presale opportunities right now.

Comparing Cardano, Solana, and Layer Brett heading into Q4

While Cardano (ADA) continues to make headlines with steady development, the Cardano news cycle often overshadows the fact that its price is moving slowly. Solana (SOL), on the other hand, is a proven performer with strong ecosystem growth, but the Solana price may not offer the explosive upside that smaller projects can. 

This is where Layer Brett (LBRETT) comes in, a meme token with strong fundamentals, a capped 10 billion supply, and a community-first roadmap.

For investors searching for the next top gainer crypto, the difference is clear. ADA and SOL remain solid, but their paths forward are more predictable. 

Conclusion

Q3 has shown us that big names like Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) are still relevant, but they aren’t offering the kind of growth new investors want. With presale funds already over $3,7 million and staking rewards around 706% APY, Layer Brett looks like the fresh opportunity many are rushing into.

It’s still early days, but time is running out. If you’ve been waiting for the right crypto presale, LBRETT at $0.0058 might just be the play to make before Q4 begins.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

lbr

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 17th that CME Group announced plans to launch Solana ( SOL ) and XRP futures and options on October 13th , pending regulatory approval. The new products will include SOL , Micro SOL , XRP , and Micro XRP futures and options, supporting daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. Since their launch, Solana and XRP futures contracts have accumulated trading volume exceeding 540,000 and 370,000 contracts, respectively. In August alone, Solana futures averaged 9,000 daily contracts, while XRP futures averaged 6,600 daily contracts.
Solana
SOL$233.78-1.74%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000788-7.40%
XRP
XRP$3.0181-0.49%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:14
Share
LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs).  Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06359+0.53%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.8804-1.43%
FORM
FORM$1.9007-4.88%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:45
Share
Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

PANews reported on September 17th that Aster has launched the ASTR/USDT spot trading pair, becoming the platform's first listed coin. Officials claim it will offer competitive pricing and efficient matching. The Aster team cautioned that any ASTER trading on other platforms is not the official token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323-3.07%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02309-1.91%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001845-1.70%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:06
Share

Trending News

More

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

TikTok Denies Allegations of Purchasing Trump’s Official Meme Coin