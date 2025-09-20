Cardano News Today: Latest Cryptocurrency News Live

The spotlight is back on Cardano, one of the most closely watched projects in the crypto space. ADA continues to generate buzz with ecosystem upgrades, even as its price consolidates. While long-term holders remain patient, many investors are also eyeing PayFi newcomer Remittix (RTX), which is shaping up as a breakout story of 2025.

With its presale crossing $26M and wallet testing already live, RTX represents the kind of utility-focused innovation that could shift market attention.

Cardano News Today: Price Action and Ecosystem Progress

After weeks of sideways action, Cardano trades in the $0.90 range. Support is holding near $0.82, while resistance at $0.95 remains a key barrier. Analysts say a clean move above $1.00 could open the door to $1.15–$1.20 in the short term.

In order to increase transaction speeds and overall efficiency, Cardano developers are still pushing for Mithril enhancements and Hydra scalability. In order to maintain ADA’s standing as one of the top long-term cryptocurrency investment options, the Cardano Foundation has significantly increased its emphasis on decentralized governance.

Yet, ADA’s slow price movement compared to other top cryptos to buy now has led some traders to diversify into newer tokens with faster growth potential. That’s where Remittix comes in.

Remittix: A Fresh Take On PayFi Innovation

Remittix (RTX) isn’t trying to outcompete ADA’s smart contract network. Instead, it’s focused on a completely different sector: PayFi. The project aims to move money seamlessly across borders, connecting crypto wallets with traditional banks. Unlike many presales that exist only on paper, Remittix has already started wallet beta testing, allowing early community members to try out its features firsthand.

This week, RTX also made headlines as the best pre-launch token on CertiK Skynet, with the team fully verified by blockchain’s top auditor. Its presale has soared past $26M, showing investors are buying into the idea and execution.

Why Remittix is standing out:

$26M+ raised as presale demand keeps accelerating

Wallet beta testing gives users real-world access ahead of launch

Officially verified by CertiK, boosting trust across global investors

Ranked #1 Pre-Launch Token on CertiK Skynet

15% USDT referral program offering daily rewards to promoters

What makes Remittix (RTX) unique is the combination of payments-first utility and incentives. By targeting the $19 trillion remittance market with crypto-to-bank transfers, it appeals not just to crypto natives but also to freelancers, businesses, and families sending money globally.

Add in a referral program that pays instantly in USDT, and RTX is creating a new layer of engagement that feels fresh compared to the usual presale pitch.

Cardano Holds Its Ground, But Remittix Redefines What Early Crypto Adoption Can Look Like

The latest Cardano news confirms the network continues to deliver on tech, but ADA’s price is still moving at a cautious pace. Remittix, meanwhile, is blending innovation, security, and community growth into one package that has quickly raised over $26M.

ADA offers stability and proven tech for investors deciding where to put their money in September, while RTX provides momentum and a chance to ride PayFi’s breakout wave.

