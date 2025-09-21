In September 2025, the ADA price stabilized at approximately $0.91, with a good 10 percent weekly growth and may have some breakout momentum. Next, Ethereum (ETH) remains in the spotlight of the market as it is projected to reach a value of $10,000 at the end of the year as a result of institutional investment […] The post Cardano News Today: Price Stabilizes; Ethereum Eyes $10K; Lyno AI Presale Hits Analyst Watchlist appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.In September 2025, the ADA price stabilized at approximately $0.91, with a good 10 percent weekly growth and may have some breakout momentum. Next, Ethereum (ETH) remains in the spotlight of the market as it is projected to reach a value of $10,000 at the end of the year as a result of institutional investment […] The post Cardano News Today: Price Stabilizes; Ethereum Eyes $10K; Lyno AI Presale Hits Analyst Watchlist appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Cardano News Today: Price Stabilizes; Ethereum Eyes $10K; Lyno AI Presale Hits Analyst Watchlist

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/21 18:02
In September 2025, the ADA price stabilized at approximately $0.91, with a good 10 percent weekly growth and may have some breakout momentum. Next, Ethereum (ETH) remains in the spotlight of the market as it is projected to reach a value of $10,000 at the end of the year as a result of institutional investment and privacy enhancements. In the meantime, the presale of the Lyno AI is becoming an analyst watchlist, which has become an indicator of substantial movement in the AI-based trading market.

Lyno AI Presale Makes Waves Amid Market Rally

The Lyno AI presale is already at the Early Bird stage and the tokens cost 0.05 each. Already, 643,939 tokens have been sold with the proceeds going to a final target price of $0.10 achieving a fundraising of 32,196. The tokens in next stage will be exchanged at a price of 0.055 prompting investors to take early assignments to get the benefits of the gains expected. Lyno AI is an AI-based cross-chain arbitrage technology, audited by Cyberscope , that supports 15+ blockchain networks and provides a competitive advantage by offering milliseconds and slippage controlled trade execution. The presale investors who invest more than 100 dollars will be a part of a giveaway that will provide an opportunity to win 100K divided among 10 investors, which will further encourage them to invest right now.

Ethereum Eyes $10K Milestone in 2025

Ethereum continues to be the popular platform of smart contracts, with 33 billion dollars flowing in ETFs and with privacy features to be updated soon. The market sentiment indicates that the target price range would be between $5,800 to $6,000 in the short term and analysts suggest the market would be around $10,000 by the end of year 2025. These reasons highlight an increasingly entrenched institutional demand and how DeFi applications are being solidly layered to drive ETH up the scale.

Conclusion: Secure Your Position in Lyno AI Before Surge

With Cardano proving resilient and Ethereum targeting 5-figure space, Lyno AI is an opportunity to investors like no other. The project is an AI-driven arbitrage endeavor that is characterized by cross-chain autonomous trading and a robust presale momentum and has a high chance of growing fast. Investors are advised to move fast to buy the tokens during the Early Bird presale at $0.05 before the prices are increased. Being a participant also opens up to the lucrative 100K giveaway and this brings extra value to the early adopters. Lyno AI presale audited by Cyberscope is an innovative and secure combination.

