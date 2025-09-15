Cardano, Pi Network Or Layer Brett; Which Of These Is Set For 40x Gains In 2025?

As altcoins seem to be rallying again, investors are in search of the next big opportunity.

Everyone wants a coin that can turn $1,000 into $50,000 in a few months, and names like Cardano (ADA) and Pi Network (PI) are popping up. Both coins have recorded significant growth in the past, and analysts are tipping them for gains this year.

However, a new Ethereum-based meme coin called Layer Brett (LBRETT) is crafting a strong narrative on presale. After raising over $3.5 million in a couple of weeks, LBRETT is going viral, causing analysts to tip it for 40x gains in the coming months. How does Layer Brett stand out compared to established altcoins like PI and ADA? Let’s find out.

Layer Brett could deliver 40x gains in 2025

Currently in presale, Layer Brett is being called the most exciting meme coin of 2025. But since it’s not the only presale meme coin, why is Layer Brett getting such optimistic narratives? Unlike typical meme projects that rely only on hype, Layer Brett combines viral meme branding with Ethereum Layer-2 scalability.

The platform supports traders looking for faster and cheaper transactions, setting it apart from many competitors in the meme coin space that lack utility and focus only on social media hype. Additionally, Layer Brett supports developers with a scalable platform that lets them host decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.

The strong Layer Brett staking APY of over 700% also attracts investors looking to earn passive income while holding their LBRETT tokens for potential post-launch gains. Analysts are already suggesting that Brett’s presale trajectory mirrors early Shiba Inu or Dogecoin, which produced life-changing returns for those who entered early.

The combination of a low market cap, meme virality, and various use cases for traders and investors has caused analysts to tip the LBRETT token for 40x short-term gains and up to 15,000% ROI potential in the long term.

Cardano’s growth is solid, but gains are not

Cardano remains one of the most recognised smart contract platforms in the world. Its methodical, research-first approach has built trust among long-term holders, and the ADA token remains a top-10 cryptocurrency by market cap.

Over the years, the ADA ecosystem has evolved with various developments; still, the projections around ADA aren’t the strongest. However, the latest ADA price movement, especially its 15% surge in the past week, suggests the altcoin is targeting new highs.

Could the ADA price move past its $3.1 all-time high? Maybe that could happen. However, ADA’s gains would be nowhere near the 40x gains smaller-cap coins like Layer Brett could achieve.

Pi Network fails to sustain initial hype

Pi Network has built one of the largest communities in crypto thanks to its mobile mining model. Millions of users got into the PI ecosystem, creating a strong demand flow before it started trading on crypto exchanges.

However, PI has been clouded by concerns, with reports of insider sell-offs raising doubts about its tokenomics and long-term value. These challenges have left the PI scrambling for stability in the altcoin market. The Pi Network price has dipped by over 70% in the past year, but recent positive trends in the altcoin market could rub off on the token. Still, PI achieving 40x gains looks very unlikely.

Conclusion

Cardano and Pi Network could return decent gains in 2025, but neither of them holds a 40x growth potential like Layer Brett. This is why analysts consider LBRETT the best crypto to buy now.

Website: https://layerbrett.com 

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett 

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/cardano-pi-network-or-layer-brett-which-of-these-is-set-for-40x-gains-in-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
