Cardano Price Could Double In 2025, But Insiders See Layer Brett Delivering PEPE-Like 120x Growth

The crypto market in 2025 is filled with opportunities, but not every token is expected to deliver the same kind of returns. Cardano (ADA) remains a respected Layer 1 network, while PEPE is still one of the biggest meme coins by community reach. However, insiders say the real breakout potential may lie with Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 project being tipped for gains as high as 120x in the next cycle.

Cardano price outlook for 2025

Cardano (ADA) has built a reputation for taking its time with development, rolling out upgrades step by step instead of rushing. Smart contracts, Hydra scaling, and its DeFi ecosystem have all come online gradually, supported by one of the most loyal communities in the market. That steady pace has helped ADA stay relevant, even as newer blockchains often move faster.

Right now, the Cardano price is about $0.82, a reminder of how far it still sits from its highs. Some analysts think ADA could climb back toward $1.50 or even $2 in 2025 if adoption picks up, but compared to newer tokens with small caps, the potential upside looks limited. Many long-term holders still see Cardano as a safe bet, though traders chasing bigger multiples are looking elsewhere.

PEPE’s explosive rise and its ceiling

PEPE coin made headlines in 2023 with one of the fastest meme coin rallies in history. It jumped from obscurity to a multibillion-dollar valuation in just weeks, delivering more than 500,000% gains for the earliest investors. Fueled by online culture, community power, and quick exchange listings, PEPE proved that memes could be just as powerful as utility in driving adoption.

But its success also set limits for the future. With such a large market cap, the chances of PEPE repeating another run of that scale are extremely slim. It remains a key player in the meme coin space and still enjoys a massive following, but most traders now view it as a project past its most explosive phase. This has led many to start searching for “the next PEPE”, a smaller token with room to grow from the ground up.

Why Layer Brett is generating buzz

That search has led many to Layer Brett ($LBRETT). The project blends meme culture with blockchain utility, operating as an Ethereum Layer 2 token that offers faster speeds, lower fees, and security anchored to Ethereum’s mainnet. Unlike meme coins that run purely on hype, Layer Brett is designed with scalability and real use cases in mind.

The presale has already raised more than $3.9 million, with tokens priced at $0.0058. Early buyers can stake through the project’s dApp for rewards currently around 665% APY, though these rates will naturally decline as more holders join. To keep adoption strong, the roadmap includes NFT integrations, gamified community rewards, and a $1 million giveaway program aimed at sustaining engagement well after launch.

With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens and transparent tokenomics, Layer Brett is positioning itself as more than just another meme coin. Analysts suggest it could deliver 100x to 120x returns, a scale of growth that coins like Cardano and PEPE are unlikely to match at this stage of their lifecycles.

Final thoughts

The Cardano price may double in 2025, and PEPE continues to prove the power of meme-driven growth. But for those seeking exponential upside, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is emerging as the project to watch. With its Ethereum Layer 2 design, strong presale momentum, and early staking incentives, many insiders believe it could deliver the kind of gains that echo PEPE’s breakout moment.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X



Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Cardano Price Could Double In 2025, But Insiders See Layer Brett Delivering PEPE-Like 120x Growth appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.