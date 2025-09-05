Cardano Price Could Drop Below $0.50 This Quarter As Analysts Predict A New Altcoin Could Surge 5,000%

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 20:00
Altcoin
Cardano’s price is showing signs of weakness, with analysts warning it could slip below $0.50 this quarter. While Cardano struggles to hold support, attention is shifting toward Rollblock (RBLK), a fast-rising GameFi project. 

The iGaming platform has raised over $11.5 million in presale and processed more than $15 million in wagers, signaling strong early adoption. With its deflationary tokenomics and real-world demand, analysts believe RBLK could surge as much as 5,000%, offering investors a sharp contrast to ADA’s fading momentum.

Rollblock’s Tokenomics Set Stage For Explosive Growth

Rollblock (RBLK) is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about crypto projects of 2025, with momentum building ahead of its token listing. The GameFi-powered iGaming platform has already raised $11.5 million in presale and processed over $15 million in wagers, showing apparent demand and early adoption. With 55,000 players registered before launch, confidence in the project’s growth potential is rising quickly.

Rollblock 3 1

Rollblock offers access to 12,000+ titles, live-streamed sports betting, and a competitive sports prediction league. It also supports 50+ cryptocurrencies and multiple fiat payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, making onboarding seamless for players worldwide.

One of Rollblock’s most significant strengths lies in its tokenomics. 30% weekly revenue is allocated to token buybacks. Of that, 60% is burned to reduce supply while 40% rewards stakers, creating a sustainable cycle of scarcity and incentives.

Key Drivers Behind Rollblock’s Growth

• $11.5M raised in presale and a price of $0.068, showing strong early traction
• Licensed by Anjouan Gaming and independently audited by SolidProof
• Weekly burns with staking rewards up to 30% APY
• 12,000+ games and an active sportsbook driving user engagement

Analysts suggest that Rollblock’s combination of growing demand, deflationary mechanics, and real utility could fuel a potential 5,000% surge after its token goes live, positioning RBLK as one of the most promising breakout altcoins of 2025.

ADA Faces Weak Volume, Analysts Warn Of Potential Drop Under $0.50

Cardano has struggled to hold momentum in recent weeks. Having risen above the June low of $0.51, ADA soared above the $1.00 mark in July, before buyers intervened. The token now trades near $0.81, and the chart shows weakening volume alongside tighter candles, a sign that buyers are losing steam. The 60-day moving average around $0.80 has been acting as short-term support, but pressure is building. 

Rollblock 1 1

                                                          Source

Analysts caution that if Cardano fails to stay above $0.80, the next significant level sits near $0.72. A break below that zone could accelerate losses and drag the price under $0.50 this quarter. On the flip side, bulls are watching for a bounce toward $0.90, with $1.00 remaining the key resistance to clear for a broader recovery.

The market’s cautious mood reflects broader uncertainty across altcoins, and ADA is no exception. Without renewed buying volume, upside will remain capped. For now, traders are closely monitoring support levels, aware that a slip below $0.50 would mark one of Cardano’s weakest points of the year.

Could Rollblock Steal The Spotlight?

With Cardano showing signs of fading strength, Rollblock’s rise is hard to ignore. The project has already raised $11.5 million in presale and processed $15 million in wagers, proving strong early demand. Its deflationary tokenomics and broad gaming appeal set it apart from struggling competitors. Many analysts believe this momentum could allow Rollblock to surpass Cardano in investor interest, especially as Cardano risks slipping under the critical $0.50 level this quarter.

