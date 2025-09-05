Cardano Price Dips to $0.80 Despite Hoskinson Getting Clean Chit Post Audit

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 05:17
Movement
MOVE$0.1151-3.92%
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00004046-1.43%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223-2.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01616-8.99%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1176+0.34%

An independent third-party audit cleared Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson of allegations of ADA misappropriation that surfaced in May 2025, according to a report released on Sept. 3.

The audit addressed accusations made by X user Masato Alexander on May 7, who claimed Hoskinson unilaterally used genesis keys to control 318 million ADA tokens worth $619 million at the time.

The report concluded that all fund movements were legitimate and followed proper procedures.

May Allegations Questioned Fund Movements

Alexander’s accusations centered on the 2021 Cardano “Allegra” Hard Fork, which he claimed erased original ICO UTXOs holding 318 million ADA tokens.

Alexander alleged Hoskinson swept these funds into Cardano reserves through a two-step process involving the hard fork and subsequent MIR (Move Instantaneous Rewards) transactions.

The allegations suggested Hoskinson acted unilaterally to rewrite the Cardano ledger, comparing the situation to Ethereum’s DAO hack response in 2016.

Alexander claimed the movement represented “one of the largest ledger reorgs in blockchain history.”

Hoskinson responded on May 7, stating that original buyers redeemed 99.8% of ADA vouchers over seven years.

He added that the remaining 0.2% were returned to the Token Generation Entity (TGE) after the statutory waiting period and donated to Intersect through established procedures.

Furthermore, Hoskinson warned of potential legal action against accusers, stating that IOG would pursue litigation if critics continued asserting theft allegations.

The Cardano founder also expressed personal disappointment with community members who failed to support him during the controversy.

In a May 18 post on X, he announced plans to reduce public accessibility and delegate social media management to a professional team.

Hoskinson described the allegations as defamatory, noting that IOG employees spent years working on the redemption process. He demanded retractions and apologies from critics following the audit.

The controversy prompted broader discussions about governance and transparency in blockchain projects, particularly regarding founder control over protocol-level decisions.

The Cardano Foundation distanced itself from the operational aspects of voucher redemption on May 19, noting that IOG had led the effort to locate remaining voucher holders over four years.

The foundation welcomed IOG’s pledge for third-party auditing of all MIR transactions and fund administration.

Independent Audit Validates Fund Handling

The third-party audit examined all aspects of the voucher redemption process, including fund movements, administrative procedures, and final distributions.

The report confirmed that Hoskinson and IOG followed proper protocols for handling unredeemed ADA tokens.

Auditors verified that the seven-year waiting period complied with the original sale terms and regulatory requirements.

The investigation found no evidence of unauthorized appropriation or misuse of community funds during the redemption process.

The report documented IOG’s extensive efforts to locate unredeemed voucher holders, including multiple campaigns, third-party investigations in Japan, and KYC verification processes.

These efforts spanned four years following the initial voucher sale period.

Emurgo defended IOG’s redemption efforts in a statement released on May 19, acknowledging that a small percentage of vouchers remained unredeemed despite comprehensive outreach campaigns.

The company noted that the Shelley hard fork would have rendered unredeemed ADA unspendable without intervention.

Cardano (ADA) Price Down 4%

Despite the audit’s favorable conclusions, ADA price declined 4% to $0.8045 in the 24 hours following the report’s release.

The token’s performance reflected broader market weakness rather than a specific reaction to the publication.

Trader Ali Martinez had identified key technical levels for Cardano (ADA) price potential recovery, suggesting the token might decline to $0.80 before bouncing toward $0.92.

Additionally, he shared that the TD Sequential indicator signaled a buy opportunity at the $0.81 zone.

ADA price action in the 4H-chart | Source: TradingView/Ali Martinez

Martinez’s chart pointed out that ADA must maintain support above $0.7850 to confirm a technical bounce.

The third-party audit provided definitive closure to allegations that had challenged Hoskinson’s reputation and Cardano’s governance practices.

However, ADA price action suggested investors remained focused on technical factors rather than fundamental vindication of the project’s leadership.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/04/cardano-price-dips-to-0-80-despite-hoskinson-getting-clean-chit-post-audit/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is trading at $109,901, down nearly 2% on the week, bringing its market capitalization to $2.18 […] The post Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.15991+4.25%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/05 05:31
Share
Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

The FRNT stablecoin, backed by the US state of Wyoming, reportedly went live on seven blockchains at its August launch. The Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), a stablecoin authorized by the US state of Wyoming, will soon be available on the Hedera blockchain after its mainnet launch in August. In a Thursday notice, Hedera said the Wyoming Stable Token Commission — the body responsible for issuing the stablecoin — had selected the blockchain as a candidate for FRNT following a review of possible networks, and approved the proposal. The stablecoin reportedly went live on seven blockchains at launch: Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism and Base.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09835-2.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217-3.25%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01767-21.88%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 06:06
Share
Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

The Snorter Bot Token presale has raised nearly $4M, introducing a Solana-based Telegram trading bot built to detect liquidity flows, track whale wallets, and execute trades at high speed, giving retail traders early access to breakout opportunities across meme coins and multichain ecosystems.
Hyperbot
BOT$0.05951+26.88%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217-3.25%
Wink
LIKE$0.010993--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:56
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

Fed’s Williams Forecasts Gradual Rate Decline Amid Inflation Concerns

Boerse Stuttgart unveils pan-European platform for tokenized assets