Cardano Price Faces Renewed Selling Pressure As Analysts Predict Remittix Will Outperform With Astronomic ROI Potential

Cardano price is once again under pressure as ADA struggles to hold key support levels, with traders bracing for more downside. Despite hopes tied to ETF speculation and ecosystem upgrades, selling momentum continues to weigh on ADA price today.Meanwhile, analysts are turning their attention to Remittix, the PayFi altcoin raising over $23.4 million, forecasting astronomic ROI potential that could outshine Cardano in the months ahead.

Cardano News Highlights Stalled Momentum In 2025

Cardano (ADA) is entering Q4 2025 under renewed selling pressure as traders question whether the token can sustain its fragile support. ADA price today is hovering near $0.80, but analysts warn that repeated failures at resistance levels are draining momentum. Despite some optimism from institutional moves, bearish sentiment continues to dominate the charts.

Analysts note that Cardano’s price remains stuck in consolidation, with $0.75 acting as the crucial floor. A breakdown below this zone could drag the token back toward $0.60 or even lower. The much-discussed ETF filing has failed to spark strong inflows, leaving investors cautious about ADA’s ability to perform in the short term.

ADA News suggests that while long-term fundamentals look promising, the market is focusing on the near-term risks. Momentum indicators show weakening strength, and traders are hesitant to bet on a breakout toward $1.20 without significant catalysts.

This uncertainty has shifted attention to emerging players. In particular, analysts are pointing to Remittix, a PayFi altcoin that is rapidly gaining traction. Unlike ADA, Remittix offers clear real-world utility and has already raised over $23.4 million in presale, with experts calling its ROI potential “astronomic.”

For Cardano holders, the current Cardano price prediction reflects caution rather than confidence, while Remittix is quickly becoming the token that investors expect to outperform in 2025.

Remittix Presale Raises Over $23.4 Million With Strong Demand

Remittix (RTX) is quickly proving itself as more than just another altcoin, standing out in 2025 with its clear focus on solving cross-border payment inefficiencies. At its core, the project lets users convert over 40 cryptocurrencies into fiat and transfer funds to global bank accounts in less than 24 hours.

Unlike ADA, which faces renewed selling pressure, Remittix is building momentum with a working PayFi model that speaks directly to real-world demand.

Remittix Pay API enables businesses to accept crypto and settle instantly in local currencies.

Over 30 fiat currencies and 50 crypto pairs are supported for maximum flexibility.

Privacy is enhanced as payments appear as normal bank transfers, ensuring discretion.

More than $23.4 million has been raised already, with RTX priced at $0.1030 during presale.

This utility-first approach is why analysts predict Remittix could outperform legacy tokens with astronomic ROI potential. Its design offers not just speed but also security and inclusivity, bridging gaps for underbanked populations worldwide.

While Cardano price prediction models suggest continued weakness, Remittix is being positioned as the PayFi leader that could capture massive adoption in 2025. For investors searching for exponential upside, RTX looks like the smart money bet.

