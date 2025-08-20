Cardano Price Looks To Rebound; Traders Load Up On Dogecoin And This New ADA Rival Aiming For 65x Gains

By: Coindoo
2025/08/20 20:29
But retail is asking a tougher question: has the parabolic upside window for Cardano and Dogecoin already closed? While early holders cashed in years ago, today’s upside looks capped, with weak institutional inflows and overhyped “ecosystem upgrades” that rarely move the needle.

The smart money is pivoting and realigning their capital toward Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin hybrid in presale at just $0.0044—offering something ADA and DOGE can’t: parabolic upside.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): Low-cap blue chip pump primed to moon in 2025

Traditional Layer 1 chains like Cardano and meme-only plays like Dogecoin suffer from the same issue: declining capital velocity. The market wants scalability, real DeFi coin utility, and narrative-driven energy that draws community backing. That’s exactly where LBRETT shines. Built as the next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution packaged in an irresistibly viral memecoin packaging, it delivers ultra-low gas fees and lightning-fast settlements on the world’s largest and most secure smart contract platform, LBRETT staking crypto yields in the tens of thousands of %, and fully transparent tokenomics with a fixed 10B supply.

Whereas ADA continues to pitch “long-term upgrades” and DOGE relies on Elon tweets, Layer Brett is engineered for actual adoption and meme coin explosiveness that could very well translate into a godlike pump.

Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) price predictions

ADA bulls have maintained the Cardano price above the $0.90 level but are struggling to push the price above the $1.02 resistance. If bulls buy at lower levels, it could translate into a move past $1.02 and have the Cardano price blast past $1.20.

Dogecoin, meanwhile, has been range-bound between $0.26 and $0.21. DOGE backers will have to drive the Dogecoin price past $0.26 to challenge stiff resistance at the $0.29 range. A break and close past that can unlock a rally to $0.36. That’s solid, but ultimately unspectacular gains.

Cardano and Dogecoin offer very limited upside

From a capital-efficiency perspective, Cardano faces structural drag. Despite endless Cardano news about upgrades, adoption lags, and liquidity remains shallow. Cardano price action flatlines after every short rally—classic dead money. Meanwhile, Dogecoin has become a nostalgia trade, with whales rotating out as newer, shinier meme coins offer better ROI. No one is expecting either coin to go on a parabolic run at this stage of the ballgame.

By contrast, Layer Brett presale investors are positioning for 65x upside with market-entry pricing that actually reflects growth asymmetry. This is what institutional desks call “optionality at scale”—massive potential reward for minimal initial risk.

Cash in on the Layer Brett presale today

Layer Brett is still in its crypto presale—but the time to cash in on low entry prices is slamming shut. At just $0.0044, the entry is ridiculously low compared to Cardano and Dogecoin’s bloated valuations. $600,000 has already poured in. Add in a $1M giveaway and meme-fueled marketing, and the case is clear: LBRETT is the one.

Don’t be left holding tired bags of ADA or DOGE—those are yesterday’s pumps. Don’t be exit liquidity for whales—buy into the breakout play of 2025 with Layer Brett.

Don’t miss the chance to get in on the ground floor of a project that’s set to moon—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

