Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Could Drop to $0.60, but Analysts Highlight a Breakout Token With 40x Potential

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 12:21
Investors and analysts are monitoring altcoins like Cardano, who support level is critical, as Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to move the market.  If bears retain momentum then ADA could create a further downside to $0.60 as per analysts.  Currently, traders are moving into less-known and early-stage projects as well. MAGACOIN FINANCE is a breakout token with 40x potential that has emerged as a surprise pick among the other analysts as well.

Cardano Faces Bearish Pressure Toward $0.60

Cardano (ADA) last traded above the $1 mark on Aug. 14. The asset has faced quite a correction since its August high. The dip could be due to the general market bearishness. Investors may have begun booking profits after Bitcoin (BTC) climbed to an all-time high of $124,128 in August. Low ETF inflows may have also led to a market down turn. Buyers attempted to stall Cardano’s pullback at the 50-day SMA ($0.82), but the bears maintained their selling pressure.

The ADA/USDT pair closed below the 50-day SMA on Sunday, starting the move toward the support line of the descending channel pattern. Buyers will try to defend the support line, but the relief rally is expected to face selling at the 20-day EMA ($0.84). If the price turns down sharply from the 20-day EMA, the likelihood of a drop to $0.68 increases. Buyers will have to propel Cardano’s price above the downtrend line to signal a comeback. The pair could then rally to $1.02. Cardano price is currently trading at $0.8337.

A Breakout Token Analysts Say Could Deliver 40x Upside

Analyst recommendations are increasingly pointing to MAGACOIN FINANCE, which investors have identified as a breakout altcoin. It is positioned as one of the best new altcoins to buy 2025. Unlike bigger-cap names, it provides an ROI multiplier narrative. This is attractive to traders looking to make that exponential upside which is often on offer during rotation. There’s a lot of opinion regarding prices, as MAGACOIN FINANCE has capped supply, dual audit security, and zero tax trading, which is rare in this market.

Another reason is the exclusivity and early adopter status, as MAGACOIN FINANCE is still trading under $0.01, investors can position themselves ahead of the first major exchange listings. Crypto whales have confidence in MAGACOIN FINANCE as they have decided to purchase the cryptocurrency. It certainly strengthens confidence in this early-stage project to go through some early breakout cycles, as seen in Solana or Polygon. For risk-friendly traders, it is the type of early bet that has a 40x potential, which carries more weight than vaporware and is backed by tokenomics and community traction. 

Final Thoughts: Balancing Risk Between Blue Chips and Breakout Altcoins

Cardano’s near-term outlook remains uncertain, with price predictions warning of a possible slide toward $0.60 if resistance levels hold firm. However, the broader market dynamic is not only about defensive plays but also about catching the next wave of growth. As ADA consolidates, projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE demonstrate how a mix of strong fundamentals, whale backing, and early adoption can create asymmetric opportunities for investors seeking ROI-driven upside.

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/ada-could-drop-to-0-60-but-analysts-highlight-a-breakout-token-with-40x-potential/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
