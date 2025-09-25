Cardano could hit $2 in 2025, but analysts say Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale, 630% APY staking, and 100x upside make it the stronger bet for explosive gains.Cardano could hit $2 in 2025, but analysts say Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale, 630% APY staking, and 100x upside make it the stronger bet for explosive gains.

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA vs Layer Brett – Analysts See Only One Likely Winner in 2025

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 02:40
Cardano (ADA) remains one of the biggest altcoins out there, holding strong among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. The project is also renowned for its support of smart contracts, which enhances its appeal to developers and decentralised finance (DeFi) investors. Following its recent crossing of $0.90, analysts are holding a strong Cardano price prediction of $2 for 2025. 

However, the ADA price performance over the years shows that the altcoin may be unable to produce exponential gains like Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new meme coin built on the Ethereum blockchain. Can the LBRETT project outshine ADA this year? Let’s find out. 

Layer Brett presale continues to shine with explosive gains 

Layer Brett is currently on presale, but it is quickly becoming the best crypto to buy now based on its explosive growth. Within a few weeks of presale, LBRETT has generated over $4 million in revenue, a staggering achievement. 

The massive attention around Layer Brett is due to its high growth potential, strengthened by features like a Layer 2 scaling solution, smart contract, and early staking. With a scalable trading platform, Layer Brett provides users with an alternative channel for faster and cheaper transactions. The platform’s Web3 support also positions it as an option among developers building various decentralized applications (dApps). 

However, for traders and investors, Layer Brett’s impressive staking reward of over 630% is a major attraction. Early LBRETT holders can lock up their assets for this life-changing reward while waiting for the project’s full launch. 

Additionally, Layer Brett is primarily a meme coin, giving it the potential to explode like its predecessors, including PEPE and SHIB. Analysts believe that with this combination, Layer Brett has the potential to surge by 100x over the coming months. 

Cardano’s stability can’t match Layer Brett’s upside

For ADA, there’s been decent growth over the years, especially within its ecosystem comprising various dApps. Based on its reputation, the latest Cardano price prediction suggests the ADA token could reach $2 or more in 2025.

However, despite the optimistic Cardano price prediction, ADA doesn’t stand close to Layer Brett in terms of potential upside. With the ADA price today at $0.82, the altcoin is already losing steam. Plus, ADA’s large market cap, slower pace of innovation (compared to nimble presale projects), and regulatory uncertainties make a 100x jump very unlikely. 

Why back LBRETT during presale?

Analysts already position Layer Brett as the best crypto to buy now, but that’s not enough. For investors who are seeking the biggest upside in 2025 rather than more modest, safer returns, Layer Brett offers a rare exponential growth potential.

With a rallying meme coin cycle, an increasing demand for Layer-2 scalability, and enticing staking yields, Layer Brett may be the better bet than holding ADA for pure growth. However, while ADA is more likely to deliver steady gains and lower volatility, Layer Brett is gunning for explosive growth for those willing to take the risk. 

So, ADA investors looking to diversify can consider adding LBRETT to their portfolios to balance risk and reward. 

Conclusion

While analysts forecast that ADA could reach $2 in 2025, it doesn’t match up to Layer Brett’s 100x potential. Join the biggest presale of the year now. 

