Cardano price prediction: ADA whales accumulate Remittix ahead of a potential 30x rally

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 19:13
  • Cardano (ADA) aims for steady growth but may hit only modest gains by 2025.
  • Whales are diversifying into Remittix (RTX), targeting a 30x return.
  • Remittix bridges crypto and fiat in 30+ countries, aiming to disrupt remittance.

The cryptocurrency market is seeing a series of liquidations and diversifications as investors are looking to invest in high-potential tokens ahead of the next big rally. Cardano (ADA) has been one of the altcoins stealing the spotlight. 

Cardano price prediction from different analysts suggests ADA could see modest gains in the coming months.

While some investors are optimistic about ADA, many whales are quietly diversifying into an emerging project, Remittix (RTX), that is expected to deliver a 30x.

Retail investors are confused. Should they follow the modest Cardano price prediction, or follow the whales, and invest in Remittix (RTX)?

Let’s find out.

Cardano price prediction: Steady but limited

Cardano continues to gain ground in the ecosystem. It’s built for enterprise-grade DeFi, identity, utility, and a long-term sustainable roadmap.

The ecosystem continues to record increasing developers’ activity, partnerships, and on-chain activity, bringing fresh capital. 

According to charts, Cardano has broken through the floor of a rising trend channel, which indicates slowed momentum.

However, optimism is high with the double bottom formation caused by a break through the resistance at $0.84. ADA could rise to 1.13 or more after breaking through the resistance at $0.85. 

In his Cardano price prediction, seasoned crypto analyst Ali Martinez also reported that Cardano $ADA is breaking out toward $0.92. 

Source: Ali_chart via X.

While Cardano price prediction places ADA above $1 by the end of 2025, should market conditions remain favorable, investors aren’t impressed.

The whales are investing in Remittix (RTX), a PayFi project positioned to disrupt the global remittance industry.

Remittix: The PayFi altcoin with 30x potential

Remittix (RTX) is positioned at the intersection of finance and blockchain, aiming to bridge a $19 trillion global remittance gap.  

Remittix (RTX) is a PayFi platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. It provides seamless cross-border crypto-to-fiat transactions in 30+ countries and supports 40+ cryptocurrencies.

Users send crypto converted with a live FX rate on the app and deposit it as fiat directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries.

Remittix also has a business API targeting freelancers, SMEs, and marketplaces. 

Remittix highlights:

  • A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for three years.
  • Users can earn up to 20% referral rewards by sharing the project 
  • Built for borderless payments with global reach.
  • Designed for both crypto natives and non-crypto users, it can be used by business owners, freelancers, and remitters.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/   

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix    

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This article is authored by a third party, and CoinJournal does not endorse or take responsibility for its content, accuracy, quality, advertisements, products, or materials. Readers should independently research and exercise due diligence before making decisions related to the mentioned company.

Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/cardano-price-prediction-ada-whales-accumulate-remittix-ahead-of-a-potential-30x-rally/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Crypto.news2025/09/10 19:19
Coinstats2025/09/10 18:18
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 19:27
