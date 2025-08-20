Cardano Price Prediction as Cryptos Crash: What's Happening?

By: Crypto Ticker
2025/08/20 18:40
Cardano
ADA$0.8499-8.73%

Market Overview: Crypto Crash Intensifies

The broader crypto market is sliding sharply, with most major coins losing ground in the past 24 hours. Heavy liquidations and weaker risk appetite have triggered a wave of selling pressure, erasing recent gains. This downturn comes at a time when investors are closely monitoring macroeconomic conditions, leaving digital assets exposed to further downside volatility.

Screenshot 2025-08-20 133329.png

Top cryptos by market cap - coinmarketcap

EU CPI Inflation Holds at 2%

Fresh data from the European Union shows CPI inflation holding steady at 2%, right in line with expectations. While this signals stability on paper, markets reacted with caution. Traders interpret the reading as a sign that the European Central Bank may not accelerate rate cuts, keeping financial conditions tight. This hesitation is weighing heavily on risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Cardano Price Analysis (ADA/USD)

$Cardano has not been spared from the sell-off. Based on the 4H chart, ADA has pulled back toward the $0.84–$0.85 zone, a key support level that will determine the next move.

ADAUSD_2025-08-20_13-19-03.png

ADA/USD 4-hours chart - TradingView

Support Levels:

  • $0.8475 immediate support
  • $0.8226 (200 SMA) as stronger technical support
  • $0.7203 as a deeper downside target if bearish momentum continues

Resistance Levels:

  • $0.9073 (50 SMA) is the nearest resistance
  • A breakout above could retest $0.95–$1.00

Technical Indicators:

  • RSI near 44 — approaching oversold but still room for more downside
  • Strong bearish candles suggest sellers remain in control

Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Hold the Line?

Cardano’s near-term prediction depends on whether bulls can defend the $0.82–$0.85 support. A rebound from here could restore momentum toward $0.90–$1.00, while a breakdown below $0.82 risks a slide toward $0.72.

With the entire crypto market in correction mode and macroeconomic uncertainty rising, ADA’s short-term path remains volatile. Traders should keep a close eye on the broader market sentiment, as external factors will likely dictate the next move.

 

$ADA, $BTC, $ETH, $XRP, $SOL, $DOGE

