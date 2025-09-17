Cardano Price Prediction; Avalanche (AVAX) Latest News & Which Crypto Is New Investors’ Favourite This Month?

By: Coindoo
2025/09/17 23:13
Capverse
CAP$0.15682+0.95%
Avalanche
AVAX$29.88-0.96%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5184-1.21%
Cardano
ADA$0.872-0.28%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000377-11.29%

Alongside Avalanche (AVAX), ADA is being closely watched by analysts tracking large-cap Layer 1s ahead of Q4. Meanwhile, early-stage coins like Layer Brett (LBRETT) are gaining traction among retail traders due to strong presale momentum and staking rewards. Let’s explore the latest from Cardano, AVAX, and why LBRETT is trending as a top pick for new investors.

Cardano price outlook: ADA shows progress, but market hype remains elsewhere

Cardano price is currently around $0.87, showing a decent rebound from earlier 2025 lows. The network has made important upgrades this year, with Hydra and Mithril improving scalability and making Cardano more efficient for users and developers alike.

Despite these technical wins, ADA still hasn’t captured the kind of momentum seen in other corners of the market — especially meme coins and tokens tied to viral narratives. While the core community remains active, and staking participation is strong, the wider crypto crowd is still hesitant. Many traders are waiting for a clear breakout above $1.00, which could shift sentiment and bring more eyes back to Cardano.

Until then, the price action is expected to stay in a range between $0.82 and $0.96, with developers continuing to build in the background. Cardano remains a fundamentally strong asset, but right now it’s not leading the hype cycle.

Avalanche (AVAX): Solid foundation, but momentum is cooling

Avalanche (AVAX) is trading near $30, and while it’s far off its all-time highs, it’s still viewed as one of the stronger Layer 1 networks. Its key innovation, custom Subnets — gives developers the ability to launch purpose-built blockchains, something that’s proven useful for gaming and enterprise projects.

However, AVAX is facing the same challenge as many Layer 1s: staying relevant during a time when investor attention is focused on newer, flashier coins. DeFi activity on Avalanche has slowed, and daily transaction volume has yet to recover to levels seen in previous bull runs.

Still, Avalanche is far from inactive. The ecosystem is growing, and developer engagement remains steady. But from a short-term trading standpoint, many feel AVAX is more of a slow burner than a fast mover. It could perform well over the long term, but traders chasing fast gains are currently looking elsewhere.

Layer Brett: The crypto new investors are betting on

While ADA and AVAX focus on long-term infrastructure, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is tapping into the current wave of meme coin speculation — with actual tech behind it. Built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, Layer Brett offers fast, low-fee transactions and smart contract support — two things missing from most meme tokens.

Priced at a fixed $0.0058 during presale, LBRETT has already raised over $3.7 million. What’s driving the excitement? A live staking system with 700%+ APY, a capped supply of 10 billion tokens, and a no-KYC model that allows staking through MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

The roadmap includes gamified staking, NFT features, multichain compatibility, and a $1 million community giveaway. Early adopters are calling it a “next Shiba Inu” moment, combining viral appeal with technical credibility.

Final thought: ADA and AVAX show strength, but LBRETT captures retail buzz

Cardano and AVAX continue to offer long-term value in the Layer 1 race, but their upside may be more gradual. In contrast, Layer Brett is becoming the top choice among new investors this month due to its low entry price, strong staking mechanics, and growing social momentum.

As capital flows into riskier assets, LBRETT may be positioned perfectly for a viral run into Q4.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Cardano Price Prediction; Avalanche (AVAX) Latest News & Which Crypto Is New Investors’ Favourite This Month? appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MoneyGram puts stablecoins at the core of its next-generation app

MoneyGram puts stablecoins at the core of its next-generation app

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to CoinDesk , MoneyGram announced the launch of a new-generation app in Colombia, powered by the USDC stablecoin. Users can receive and hold USD stablecoins through the app. The app is powered by Circle 's USDC , the Stellar blockchain, and Crossmint wallet technology. MoneyGram plans to expand to more markets and currently has over 6,000 locations in Colombia. Officials stated that the stablecoin provides users with a stable currency and real-time settlement capabilities.
RealLink
REAL$0.06359-0.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08705-4.06%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:40
Share
Bu Altcoinin MicroStrategy’si Olmaya Çalışan Dev şirket, 4 Milyar Dolarlık Ek Altcoin Satın Almak İçin SEC’e Başvurdu!

Bu Altcoinin MicroStrategy’si Olmaya Çalışan Dev şirket, 4 Milyar Dolarlık Ek Altcoin Satın Almak İçin SEC’e Başvurdu!

MicroStrategy benzeri bir strateji benimseyen dev şirket Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), ek Solana alımı yapmak için yeni hamlesini açıkladı. Buna göre şirket 4 milyar dolarlık ek altcoin satın alımı için harekete geçti. Yapılan resmi açıklamaya göre, Forward Industries ABD Menkul Kıymetler ve Borsa Komisyonu’na (SEC) bir S-3 kayıt beyanı sunduğunu ve Solana (SOL) hazine stratejisini […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Solana
SOL$234.08-2.15%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005114-6.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016952-3.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 22:36
Share
Sonic Labs Announces Investment in Institutional-Grade RWA Service Provider FinChain

Sonic Labs Announces Investment in Institutional-Grade RWA Service Provider FinChain

PANews reported on September 17th that Sonic Labs announced an investment in FinChain, an institutional-grade RWA service provider, to accelerate its strategic goal of becoming the future financial settlement layer. Through this partnership, Sonic will support RWA issuance, institutional-grade settlement channels, and compatibility with DeFi, further expanding the market application of on-chain physical assets (RWA). It was reported last month that FinChain, a subsidiary of Fosun Wealth Holdings, was officially launched and achieved millions of dollars in financing .
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19906-6.48%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001962+15.41%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5178-1.76%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:49
Share

Trending News

More

MoneyGram puts stablecoins at the core of its next-generation app

Bu Altcoinin MicroStrategy’si Olmaya Çalışan Dev şirket, 4 Milyar Dolarlık Ek Altcoin Satın Almak İçin SEC’e Başvurdu!

Sonic Labs Announces Investment in Institutional-Grade RWA Service Provider FinChain

Openverse Completes $8 Million Series B Funding, with Participation from Bright Capital and Others

BlockDAG’s Almost $410M Presale Could Surpass Solana by 2026