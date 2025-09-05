Cardano Price Remains Capped Below $0.90 As Analysts Predict A 3,000% Jump For Remittix

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing some volatility right now, especially as altcoins and tokens struggle to gain traction. One of them is Cardano (ADA), which has failed to overcome the resistance of $0.90.

Investors who once saw it as one of the most promising blockchain projects are frustrated and diversifying.

Simultaneously, analysts point to an emerging PayFi solution, Remittix (RTX), as a potential breakout star, predicting gains of up to 3,000%.

Cardano Price Faces Strong Resistance

Despite consistent development and an ever-growing list of upgrades, Cardano’s price failed to break through the $0.90 resistance. ADA remains a top 10 cryptocurrency by market cap, but its price action has disappointed many holders.

Even after climbing to the $0.84 position, Cardano (ADA) experienced resistance and was unable to sustain the momentum and rise higher. In our analysis, ADA should trade higher than $0.78 in order to test the next key resistance at $0.83. Breaking above $0.83, ADA could rise to the next resistance level at $0.8786. The third resistance is at $0.93.

If the price drops, the first support level to watch is $0.78. If this level does not hold, a further decline to the next support level at $0.7287 is possible. ADA RSI shows neutral momentum while key support levels remain intact for potential recovery.

While Cardano’s strengths lie in its academic foundation, peer-reviewed approach, scalability, and sustainability, the delayed upgrades and lack of are also slowing its momentum. Cardano will see renewed momentum if catalysts like large-scale DeFi adoption and partnerships happen.

Remittix Sees Viral Excitement With 3000% Jump

Currently priced at $0.10, Remittix (RTX) has become one of the most talked-about tokens of 2025. Positioned as a PayFi altcoin, Remittix is designed to transform the crypto remittance industry by providing faster, cheaper, and borderless payment solutions.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it allows users to send cryptocurrencies deposited as fiat directly to the recipient’s account in 30+ countries, and supports 40+ cryptocurrencies.

Remittix is bridging a $19 trillion payment gap between traditional payment systems and cryptocurrency. It has a business API that freelancers, marketplaces, and SMEs can use to receive payments.

Remittix highlights:

A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for three years.

Users can earn up to 20% referral rewards by sharing the project

Designed for both crypto natives and non-crypto users, it can be used by business owners, freelancers, and remitters.

