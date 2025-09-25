The post Cardano proposes $50M to boost stablecoin, DeFi, and RWA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Cardano Foundation has proposed allocating 50 million ADA (worth about $40.5 million) to a new liquidity fund to expand stablecoin adoption and DeFi activity on the network. The Foundation argued that deeper liquidity remains one of the blockchain network ecosystem’s most urgent needs. It added that an expanded stablecoin supply could bolster Cardano adoption and provide an adequate revenue source for its treasury. According to the Foundation: “This proposal not only seeks to deploy treasury funds for the good of the Cardano blockchain and create a sustainable source of revenue, but will also create additional benefits for the ecosystem.” According to estimates, the deployments could return about 4% annually to the treasury, citing correlations between trading volume and total value locked (TVL). If liquidity deepens, trading volumes are likely to rise, generating more sustainable yields for the network. The revenue earned through these protocols would be split: 15% would be converted to ADA and returned to the treasury each month, while 85% would stay in protocols to compound growth. Cardano’s new roadmap Meanwhile, the liquidity fund is only one element of a wider roadmap marking Cardano’s eighth anniversary. In its new roadmap, the Foundation revealed plans to scale its Web3 adoption team to target exchange integrations, tokenized asset partnerships, and enterprise use cases. By 2026, the Foundation expects to commit 2 million ADA ($1.62 million) to its Venture Hub, a program designed to back startups through collaborations with Draper University, Techstars, and CV Labs. According to the Foundation: “We aim to bootstrap the sustainability of the Cardano projects in the Venture Hub through direct investments and loans, technical advisory services, coaching, network advisory consultancy, integration support, and other business critical solutions.” The roadmap also extends Cardano’s push into real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. The Foundation revealed that Cardano has already… The post Cardano proposes $50M to boost stablecoin, DeFi, and RWA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Cardano Foundation has proposed allocating 50 million ADA (worth about $40.5 million) to a new liquidity fund to expand stablecoin adoption and DeFi activity on the network. The Foundation argued that deeper liquidity remains one of the blockchain network ecosystem’s most urgent needs. It added that an expanded stablecoin supply could bolster Cardano adoption and provide an adequate revenue source for its treasury. According to the Foundation: “This proposal not only seeks to deploy treasury funds for the good of the Cardano blockchain and create a sustainable source of revenue, but will also create additional benefits for the ecosystem.” According to estimates, the deployments could return about 4% annually to the treasury, citing correlations between trading volume and total value locked (TVL). If liquidity deepens, trading volumes are likely to rise, generating more sustainable yields for the network. The revenue earned through these protocols would be split: 15% would be converted to ADA and returned to the treasury each month, while 85% would stay in protocols to compound growth. Cardano’s new roadmap Meanwhile, the liquidity fund is only one element of a wider roadmap marking Cardano’s eighth anniversary. In its new roadmap, the Foundation revealed plans to scale its Web3 adoption team to target exchange integrations, tokenized asset partnerships, and enterprise use cases. By 2026, the Foundation expects to commit 2 million ADA ($1.62 million) to its Venture Hub, a program designed to back startups through collaborations with Draper University, Techstars, and CV Labs. According to the Foundation: “We aim to bootstrap the sustainability of the Cardano projects in the Venture Hub through direct investments and loans, technical advisory services, coaching, network advisory consultancy, integration support, and other business critical solutions.” The roadmap also extends Cardano’s push into real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. The Foundation revealed that Cardano has already…

Cardano proposes $50M to boost stablecoin, DeFi, and RWA

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25
The Cardano Foundation has proposed allocating 50 million ADA (worth about $40.5 million) to a new liquidity fund to expand stablecoin adoption and DeFi activity on the network.

The Foundation argued that deeper liquidity remains one of the blockchain network ecosystem’s most urgent needs. It added that an expanded stablecoin supply could bolster Cardano adoption and provide an adequate revenue source for its treasury.

According to the Foundation:

According to estimates, the deployments could return about 4% annually to the treasury, citing correlations between trading volume and total value locked (TVL). If liquidity deepens, trading volumes are likely to rise, generating more sustainable yields for the network.

The revenue earned through these protocols would be split: 15% would be converted to ADA and returned to the treasury each month, while 85% would stay in protocols to compound growth.

Cardano’s new roadmap

Meanwhile, the liquidity fund is only one element of a wider roadmap marking Cardano’s eighth anniversary.

In its new roadmap, the Foundation revealed plans to scale its Web3 adoption team to target exchange integrations, tokenized asset partnerships, and enterprise use cases.

By 2026, the Foundation expects to commit 2 million ADA ($1.62 million) to its Venture Hub, a program designed to back startups through collaborations with Draper University, Techstars, and CV Labs.

According to the Foundation:

The roadmap also extends Cardano’s push into real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

The Foundation revealed that Cardano has already piloted tokenized finance, with $10 million in real-world assets launched alongside Members Cap. So, its next steps include creating formal standards for real-world asset issuance and integrating Cloudflare’s x402 payments framework through Masumi Network.

Marketing and governance

Meanwhile, the Foundation said the past year’s regulatory shifts and competitive pressures have underscored the importance of visibility.

In response, Cardano will raise its marketing budget by 12% in 2026. The increase will fund inbound content, paid media, and global events that showcase the blockchain’s capabilities.

Cardano intends to maintain a strong presence at major industry conferences, including TOKEN2049 and Consensus, while co-hosting community-driven events such as the Africa Tech Summit 2026 and the Digital Asset 2026 gathering in London.

The Cardano Foundation also revealed intentions to expand the number of active governance actors shaping the blockchain network’s future.

To achieve this, the Foundation revealed that it will delegate 220 million ADA across eleven new Adoption and Operations DReps, while reducing its self-delegation to 80 million ADA.

This move will build on its earlier success in delegating 140 million ADA to seven Builder Delegated Representatives (DReps).

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/cardanos-roadmap-reveals-50-million-liquidity-push-for-stablecoins-defi-and-rwa/

