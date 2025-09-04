September 3, 2025 — A joint audit by Input Output Global (IOG), McDermott Will & Emery, and BDO confirms, as reported by Crypto Briefing and the documentation published on the official verification portal, that 99.7% of ADA vouchers have been redeemed.
For the full report and executive summary, transparency material made public by the parties involved is available. The report, published today, does not reveal any unlawful conduct and details how the remainders are managed.
In this context, it offers an orderly overview of the redemption process and the audits conducted.
According to the data collected from the transparency portal, the investigation was initiated in May 2025 and the final report was published on September 3, 2025, with accounting and forensic verification conducted by external teams.
Industry analysts note that the figure of 99.7% indicated in the report corresponds, in the detailed presentation, to approximately 25.85 billion ADA redeemed, leaving a 0.3% allocated to ecosystem initiatives managed through Cardano Development Holdings.
For official documents and the PDF of the report, consult the transparency portal and the release notes.
The analysis was conducted by IOG together with the international law firm McDermott Will & Emery and the auditing company BDO.
That said, the document reconstructs the redemption phases, verifies the on‑chain traceability of transactions, and describes the policies adopted for unclaimed ADA, outlining the methodological framework.
According to the auditors, the processes were structured, with public records on the Cardano blockchain and cross-checks on addresses, times, and amounts. It must be said that the chain of evidence is presented consistently with the stated procedures.
The report describes a multi-step validation: reconciliation between voucher lists, UTXO analysis, and temporal consistency checks on addresses and movements.
In fact, the auditors report sample tests on transactions and chains of custody, with findings on the public blockchain and on internal documentation, following replicable criteria.
Result: each phase of the redemption is reconstructible and associated with verifiable evidence. An outcome considered consistent with the described controls.
No. The auditors did not identify evidence of misconduct or fraud. Therefore, the allegations are not supported by the analyses presented.
The remaining funds are allocated to ecosystem development initiatives and for the community, with governance through Cardano Development Holdings, as outlined in the report.
Yes. The movements are recorded on-chain and can be navigated through public explorers and the documentation made available in the transparency portal; in practice, they are verifiable by anyone.
The confirmation that 99.7% of the vouchers have been redeemed, along with the absence of illicit activities, strengthens the credibility of the historical distribution process of ADA.
The governance, by publishing evidence and methodologies, raises the level of due diligence required in crypto projects with a legacy from pre-sale or vouchers. Indeed, the collection of findings facilitates independent evaluation by observers.
To consult the official audit documents and transparency materials, visit the official verification portal.
