Cardano Took Years, BlockDAG Has Already Raised $403M. And It Hasn’t Even Launched Yet! Is It The Top Altcoin to Buy Now?

Growth patterns in crypto don’t always follow the same path. Cardano followed a deliberate rollout, layering in its features over time and gaining attention for its technical rigor. But this slow-build approach came at the cost of speed in user onboarding and visibility.

But BlockDAG is taking a different route entirely. Even before hitting exchanges, the project has drawn in over 312,000 holders and more than 3 million users through its live X1 mining app. The price is locked at $0.0013 for now, compared to the current Batch 30 price of $0.03.

With $403 million already raised and 26.1 billion coins distributed, BlockDAG is proving that network growth doesn’t have to wait for a mainnet launch; it can begin the moment users are given something real to engage with.

Tech First, Users Later: Cardano’s Strategy

Cardano took a careful, calculated approach to network development. Instead of launching with incomplete tooling or an under-tested protocol, it rolled out in phases: Byron for foundational code, Shelley for staking and decentralization, Goguen for smart contracts, and so on.

Each step strengthened the project’s credibility but slowed down mainstream adoption. Even with strong technical reviews and developer trust, it took over two years for ADA wallet counts to jump from around 200,000 to nearly 2.5 million. The increase was real, but the pace was modest, relying on gradual improvements, passive staking rewards, and third-party exchange listings to draw users in.

That kind of growth curve is common in crypto: launch the chain, hope for traction, and then layer on incentives. But it also means projects spend their early life waiting for the ecosystem to catch up.

Cardano built well, but the speed of user onboarding was tied to long-term feature activation. Mass usage only started to gain pace once smart contracts and dApp functionality finally rolled out. In the early years, most user activity came from speculation, not interaction.

BlockDAG: Users First, Chain Comes After

BlockDAG has taken a very different route. Instead of waiting for the mainnet to build a user base, it started building traction during the presale itself. This wasn’t hype for the sake of hype; it was backed by product availability.

The X1 Miner App, already live with over 3 million users, is the backbone of this engagement. It turns mobile devices into crypto participation tools, creating daily tap-to-mine rituals that form habits and community before the coin is even tradable.

This kind of engagement loop has driven serious numbers. 312,000+ unique holders, 26.1 billion BDAG coins sold, and $403 million raised, all before launch. There’s no staking reward bait, no post-launch airdrop farm, no listing pump.

The activity is coming from real users doing real things. Combine that with over 19,000 X-series miners shipped globally and a referral network stretching across 130+ countries, and it’s clear that BlockDAG isn’t waiting for a green light to scale. It already has.

This pre-launch growth isn’t just a marketing victory; it’s a structural inversion of how crypto networks are built. Instead of hoping that users show up after the tech is done, BlockDAG is building the tech while onboarding the users. By giving people utility on day one, it’s building a foundation that most projects only hope to create years down the line.

Tools Already Live Before Launch

With the price locked at $0.0013 until October 1st, and a 2,900% ROI since Batch 1, BlockDAG’s momentum is more than cosmetic. It’s financial proof that the market sees value in what’s being built, not just speculative noise.

Each component of the ecosystem, from the BlockDAG Explorer to the Dashboard V4, the Academy, and the upcoming TRADEBDAG module, has shipped or is being demonstrated in real-time ahead of mainnet. This isn’t a whitepaper dream. It’s infrastructure forming live, with a global audience actively participating.

And with the Singapore BDAG Deployment Event just weeks away, BlockDAG isn’t just preparing for a listing. It’s preparing for activation. Exchanges will open the door, but the foundation, users, miners, visibility, education, and tooling are already built.

By the time trading begins, millions will already be involved, setting a baseline of engagement few projects have seen at launch. Everything is being showcased, tested, and refined in the open, offering full transparency on progress and performance.

Looking Ahead

Cardano showed that slow, structured development can lead to long-term growth. But BlockDAG is proving that massive adoption can happen before launch when users are given tools that work from day one. Unlike ADA, which saw its growth kick in after staking and smart contracts were introduced, BDAG is scaling ahead of schedule.

The metrics say it all: nearly $403 million raised, 26.1 billion coins already out, 3 million users on the X1 app, and a 2,900% ROI from the first to the latest batch. With the price locked at $0.0013, the launch isn’t just approaching; it’s being backed by a fully activated ecosystem.

While others build for future adoption, BlockDAG is already in motion. And that’s what sets this project apart as one of the most watched names in crypto right now.

Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.

