Cardano Whale Selloff | ENA & OKB Among Weekly Gainers

2025/09/04 08:36
NEAR
NEAR$2.456+0.04%
OKB
OKB$181.253+9.52%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01244-1.97%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethena
ENA$0.7174+4.31%
Crypto News

Cardano whale selloff raises price concerns as ENA and OKB lead weekly gainers. Get the latest ADA price analysis, crypto whale activity & market trends.

This crypto market weekly recap opened with mixed signals: Cardano market news shows a fragile bounce, ENA weekly gainers momentum continues despite unlock risks, and OKB weekly gainers status holds after a sharp rally. As traders digest whale movements in crypto and shifting digital asset market trends, early-stage projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE are drawing interest from investors hunting the best performing altcoins this week.

Cardano market news & ADA price analysis: Cardano whale selloff drives Cardano price concerns

In the last 24 hours, Cardano (ADA) rose ~2.50% while trading volume jumped 69% to about $1.45B. Founder Charles Hoskinson reiterated an “ultimate win” vs. Ethereum—but crypto whale activity told a different story.

According to on-chain chatter, roughly 30 million ADA were sold after a local peak at $1.01, with selling starting near $0.92 and a whale balance near 5.57B ADA. Price action bounced around the $0.80 accumulation zone, yet EMA signals lean bearish.

Why Cardano whales are selling: some large holders appear to be taking profit after repeated failures to reclaim $1.00, plus momentum cooling beneath key EMAs.

ADA/USDT Chart: TradingView

Impact of whale selloff on Cardano price: if $0.80 gives way, bears may press toward $0.70; a loss of $0.70 risks a slide to the $0.57–$0.51 area (a prior double-bottom zone). On the flip side, a short squeeze on clustered shorts ($0.82–$0.85) could slam the price back toward $1.00. Cardano investor sentiment remains cautious as traders weigh these levels.

ENA token weekly price analysis: ENA price surge vs. unlock risk

Ethena (ENA) added ~1% on Wednesday and about 9% for the week, keeping it among the top crypto gainers this week. A 40.63M ENA unlock (≈0.64% of float) didn’t trigger a dump, hinting at improving confidence.

But a larger 171.88M ENA unlock (~2.69% of supply) looms, with a chunk to core contributors—an overhang to watch.

Technicals show bulls eyeing a clean break above $0.6911; a push through resistance opens a run toward ~$0.7533. Derivatives metrics point to rising open interest and improving momentum (RSI trending higher; MACD constructive). If price loses $0.6109, downside could extend toward $0.5122. Overall, the ENA price surge narrative stays intact—but supply dynamics matter.

OKB exchange token performance: OKB token performance under the spotlight

OKB resumed its rally with a 10% daily pop, tagging the high $170s and nearly $180. That strength cements OKB weekly gainers credentials. However, it later declined steeply and is now hovering within a bearish channel.

ADA vs ENA vs OKB: crypto whales and market impact

  • ADA vs ENA vs OKB: ADA wrestles with Cardano price concerns tied to the Cardano whale selloff; ENA balances breakout potential with unlock supply; OKB rides volatile momentum.
  • Crypto whales and market impact: whale positioning can accelerate moves both ways; in ADA’s case, heavy selling near resistance pressured price, whereas ENA’s firmer bid despite smaller unlocks hints at supportive flows.

Where MAGACOIN FINANCE fits for investors

Amid this rotation, MAGACOIN FINANCE is getting noticed by investors seeking diversified exposure beyond large-caps. Traders are focusing on this project as it trades way below 1 cent, opening the path for a significant rally if they accumulate early. Additionally, MAGACOIN FINANCE’s price surged exponentially during its early-stage access in recent weeks as whales rotate from Cardano to this new altcoin. It is expected that MAGACOIN FINANCE will draw more investors as it nears major exchange listings ahead along with a 50% extra bonus that early movers can claim using PATRIOT50X code.

Bottom Line

Cardano whale sellofffueled Cardano price concerns even as ADA saw a 24-hour bounce; watch $0.80/$0.70 support. ENA weekly gainers momentum is alive and OKB weekly gainers theme persists even after a sharp decline, underscoring strong OKB exchange token performance.

On the other hand, MAGACOIN FINANCE offers a fresh angle for investors scanning the best performing altcoins this week candidates before broader discovery.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Source: https://coindoo.com/cardano-whale-selloff-sparks-concerns-ena-and-okb-join-weekly-gainers/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
