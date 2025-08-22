Cardano Whales Accumulate as ADA Hits $0.9

Key Notes

Market analyst Ali Martinez reports whales have accumulated 150 million Cardano.

ADA is on the verge of pushing for a new local high with an immediate $3 target in view.

Currently, the coin is trading at $0.8401 in line with the bearish market trend.

ADA Gets the Attention of Institutional Investors

The X post by Ali on ADA accumulation has sparked reactions from the broader crypto community, with many speculating whether a “big move” is looming.

Some enthusiasts suspect that these whales are loading up ahead of a potential pump. Some analysts predict that ADA is on the verge of reaching a new all-time high, with a potential target of $3.

At the time of writing, ADA is trading at $0.8401, down 3.77% over the past 24 hours and 11.24% over the last week.

Previously, ADA held firm around $0.88, maintaining key support at $0.85, while bulls are targeting a potential $1 breakout.

According to analysts, the critical support zone near $0.84 to $0.85 is crucial as it could go a long way in determining the next major move of ADA price.

Even with the current performance of the digital assets, there is still a lot of optimism around Cardano. In this year alone, institutional demand and adoption of the coin have seen a notable spike.

A few days ago, it was reported that top asset management firm Grayscale is eyeing the listing of a spot Cardano Exchange Traded Fund (ETF).

It was confirmed that the Grayscale Cardano Trust ETF has been registered in Delaware, further underscoring institutional interest. Generally, ADA’s total institutional holdings in custody have now exceeded $900 million.

Large investors are not focused on the short-term speculation around ADA but on the structural value of the coin. This explains their continued large-scale investment in the asset.

Cardano seems to have successfully met certain requirements that institutions look for when considering expansion or diversification of their portfolio.

These include liquidity, reliable infrastructure, a maturing ecosystem, steady transaction volumes, and ongoing development, among other factors.

