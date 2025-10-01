The post Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Hails “Future of Crypto” as NEAR Intents Go Live appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson is excited about the future of crypto!

The latest collaboration with NEAR Protocol, a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain, will give ADA holders new cross-chain capabilities. The partnership is designed to make decentralized interactions simpler and expand Cardano’s reach across multiple blockchains.

Hoskinson Hails NEAR Collaboration

Hoskinson shared his enthusiasm on X, calling the NEAR Protocol team “great” and saying that Intents are the future of crypto.

Users can now swap ADA across more than 20 chains and 100+ assets, including BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, and USDT, all without relying on bridges. The platform is AI-ready, privacy-focused, and powered by NEAR Intents, offering a seamless and secure cross-chain experience.

What Are NEAR Intents?

NEAR Intents are designed to simplify blockchain interactions, connecting AI agents, users, and decentralized services across Web2 and Web3. They allow “intents”, user goals or desired outcomes, to be executed automatically by agents

This removes blockchain complexity and supports advanced cross-chain and AI-native applications.

Built on NEAR’s “chain abstraction” vision, NEAR Intents let users transact smoothly across multiple blockchains. By removing technical hurdles and intermediaries, it unifies liquidity and makes cross-chain access easier for both users and developers.

NEAR Intents entered mainnet in early 2025 and already support several major chains. Multiple projects are integrating them, and the collaboration with Cardano was first hinted at in July by NEAR community member Vini Barbosa.

ADA Sees Price Gain

Currently, ADA is trading at $0.8343, up 5.5% in the last 24 hours.

Cardano’s Q2 2025 report from Messari showed mixed results. The overall ecosystem saw a decline, with market cap down 13% to $20.7 billion, ADA price falling 14%, and transaction fees dropping 45% QoQ.

However, the stablecoin sector has seen modest growth, rising 5.8% to $32 million.

Cardano’s Long-Term Progress

Cardano is taking steps to secure its future. The network completed its first on-chain budget approvals, setting aside 275.3 million ADA for growth initiatives. Intersect also proposed replacing the interim Constitutional Committee, moving the network closer to fully decentralized governance under CIP-1694.

On the technical side, Input Output continues to push the roadmap forward with projects like Midnight Network, Bitcoin DeFi, and Ouroboros Leios to improve scaling and liquidity.

Even though on-chain activity slowed slightly, Cardano remains focused on long-term goals, strengthening governance, compliance, and data infrastructure to support its growing ecosystem.