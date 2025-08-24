Cardano’s Hoskinson Just Had ‘Great’ XRP Conversation with Ripple CEO

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 18:05
  • XRP-Cardano event? 
  • Hoskinson’s changing XRP views 

During his latest ask-me-anything (AMA) session on YouTube, Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson revealed that he had a “great” conversation with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse regarding the integration of the XRP token. 

“In fact, I had a conversation with Brad about XRP, and it’d be a lot of fun,” Hoskinson said. 

Hoskinson has also confirmed that Cardano’s Lace wallet will add support for the XRP token by the end of the year. 

As reported by U.Today, Hoskinson initially confirmed that the wallet would continue its multi-chain journey with XRP in June after Lace initially enabled support for Bitcoin. 

Moreover, Hoskinson later teased deeper integration of the token into the Cardano ecosystem. 

XRP-Cardano event? 

The Cardano founder added that I would “love” to do a joint event with “some of the people on that side,” floating the idea of inviting XRP advocate and former Massachusetts Senate candidate John Deaton. 

You Might Also Like

In response to the suggestion, Deaton said that it would be “an honor and a pleasure” to be present. 

Hoskinson’s changing XRP views 

As reported by U.Today, Hoskinson used to frequently feud with members of the XRP community, going as far as accusing its members of harassing him. This came after he publicly criticized the “ETHGate” conspiracy theory that gained significant traction within the community.

However, he later chose to make amends with the members of the XRP community while also expressing his desire to collaborate.

Earlier this year, he also moved to defend the inclusion of XRP into the US strategic reserve while also speaking favorably of Ripple’s potential purchase of stablecoin giant Circle. 

Source: https://u.today/cardanos-hoskinson-just-had-great-xrp-conversation-with-ripple-ceo

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
