Cardano’s Lace Wallet to Integrate XRP, Earns Praise & Participation from Lawyer John Deaton

Cardano’s Lace wallet will integrate support for XRP, a major move praised by pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton

The move signals a potential new alliance between two of the largest and most passionate communities in crypto

The partnership is part of a broader strategic push by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson to forge new alliances

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson delivered a sweeping “State of the Union”-style update on the blockchain’s progress, detailing new partnerships, major technical advancements, and a clear-eyed view on regulation. Speaking from Colorado, Hoskinson laid out a vision for Cardano’s expanding role in the crypto world.

New Alliances and Ecosystem Growth

A major highlight was the confirmation that Cardano’s Lace wallet will integrate support for XRP by the end of the year. The move signals closer ties between two of crypto’s most passionate communities, with pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton calling the prospect of collaboration an “honor.”

