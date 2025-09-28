Cardano’s “Last Mile”: Hoskinson Calls for Community Board as Roadmap Unveils New Phase

Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson supported the roadmap, calling it a good start while urging the creation of a community-elected board as the next step.

The roadmap involves governance plans such as delegating an additional 220 million ADA to 11 new DReps while reducing the Foundation’s self-delegation.

On Tuesday, September 23, the Cardano Foundation unveiled the roadmap for the next phase of adoption that encapsulates stablecoin liquidity, decentralized finance (DeFi), real-world assets (RWA), and much more. Founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, called it a good start, adding that key measures need to be taken ahead.

Cardano Foundation Commits Major Liquidity to Stablecoin Projects

The Foundation confirmed it will provide an eight-figure allocation in native cryptocurrency ADA to support liquidity across Cardano-based stablecoin projects. This is part of a broader Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget designed to back decentralized finance growth on the network.

Additionally, the Foundation noted that it will continue working with community-led initiatives focused on boosting Cardano DeFi liquidity and driving broader adoption.

Web3 Adoption, RWA Expansion, and Payments Innovation

The Cardano Foundation also noted that it will expand its Web3 adoption team, with priorities including integrations, listings, and RWA initiatives. Building on its Venture Hub activities, the Foundation pledged up to 2 million ADA in 2026. As a result, it will work with accelerator partners such as Draper University, Techstars, and CV Labs. The official announcement from the Foundation notes:

Additionally, the Foundation stated that it will advocate for clearer Cardano standards for RWA and traditional finance (TradFi), with the launch of $10 million worth of real-world assets on Cardano, in partnership with Members Capital. It also announced collaboration with Masumi Network to adopt the x402 payments framework on Cardano.

Strengthening Decentralized Governance and Eliminating SPO

On governance, the Foundation will expand its delegation strategy, moving from 140 million ADA delegated to 7 Builder DReps to an additional 220 million ADA across 11 new DReps, as reported by CNF. At the same time, it will reduce its own self-delegation to 80 million ADA to limit central influence.

After five years of supporting Cardano stake pool operators (SPOs), the Foundation will phase out its current SPO delegation program. Instead, it will shift to delegating to its own fully pledged Cardano Foundation pools. The transition, it said, is necessary to maintain financial sustainability while focusing on the broader ecosystem.

Hoskinson Supports the Development

A day before, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson stated that Cardano will break the internet. He also backed the Foundation team on the roadmap. In a message on the X platform, Hoskinson wrote:

]]>