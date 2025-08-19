Cardone Capital Buys 130 Bitcoin in Fourth Real Estate Deal

Cardone Capital has acquired 130 BTC through a Miami River refinance, marking its fourth real estate transaction involving Bitcoin. This move highlights the growing integration of cryptocurrency in the real estate sector. By using Bitcoin in property deals, Cardone Capital is expanding its digital asset strategy while investing in real estate. The company continues to pioneer new ways of combining traditional investments with modern crypto technology, signaling a shift in how real estate transactions can be conducted.

