Cardone Capital purchased 130 Bitcoins for real estate investment

PANews reported on August 19 that Grant Cardone, founder and CEO of Cardone Capital, revealed that Cardone Capital added 130 bitcoins after completing the refinancing of the Miami River project and repaid debts by raising equity funds rather than purchasing interest rate caps.

Fannie’s debt has a locked interest rate of 4.89%. This is the fourth time the company has included Bitcoin in its real estate investments, with eight other related transactions currently in progress.