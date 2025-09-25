The post Catching Up With Singer-Songwriter Kathleen Edwards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kathleen Edwards released a new album “Billionaire” in August 2025. Kate York Why did Kathleen Edwards – a Canadian roots-rock artist who cut her teeth touring across the provinces – write a song about loving life in the Florida sun? “Well, I moved to Florida, actually,” she said in a phone interview with Forbes last month. “I’ve been to Florida a few times over the year, but then my husband and I went to St. Pete in early 2021 and we were blown away with how cool of a town it was.” She chronicles her relationship with the Sunshine state on “FLA,” a can’t-miss number from 2025 album Billionaire. Co-produced by world-class troubadour Jason Isbell and two-time Grammy Award winner Gena Johnson, the 10-song Billionaire debuted in August via Dualtone Records. Blending timeless Heartland rock riffs with urgent ruminations, Billionaire offers a soundtrack to days worth fighting for and the hard-earned nights to follow – whether that’s on a familiar beach or a long drive to a new adventure. In a new interview with Forbes, Edwards discusses working with Isbell, her return to songwriting after an extended hiatus and the meaning behind Billionaire. Her Definition Of ‘Billionaire’ Edwards didn’t name her album in nod to a faraway class of wealth. Far from it. The album takes its name from “Billionaire,” a song about a friends of Edwards’ who “went to bed one night and didn’t wake up the next day,” she said. “I couldn’t write any new songs because I was deeply upset about her loss,” Edwards said. “[It’s] this idea of ‘if this feeling were a currency, I’d be a billionaire. I didn’t ever, when I was making the record, think I would call the record ‘Billionaire’ but when I played the song for people, I could see it… The post Catching Up With Singer-Songwriter Kathleen Edwards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kathleen Edwards released a new album “Billionaire” in August 2025. Kate York Why did Kathleen Edwards – a Canadian roots-rock artist who cut her teeth touring across the provinces – write a song about loving life in the Florida sun? “Well, I moved to Florida, actually,” she said in a phone interview with Forbes last month. “I’ve been to Florida a few times over the year, but then my husband and I went to St. Pete in early 2021 and we were blown away with how cool of a town it was.” She chronicles her relationship with the Sunshine state on “FLA,” a can’t-miss number from 2025 album Billionaire. Co-produced by world-class troubadour Jason Isbell and two-time Grammy Award winner Gena Johnson, the 10-song Billionaire debuted in August via Dualtone Records. Blending timeless Heartland rock riffs with urgent ruminations, Billionaire offers a soundtrack to days worth fighting for and the hard-earned nights to follow – whether that’s on a familiar beach or a long drive to a new adventure. In a new interview with Forbes, Edwards discusses working with Isbell, her return to songwriting after an extended hiatus and the meaning behind Billionaire. Her Definition Of ‘Billionaire’ Edwards didn’t name her album in nod to a faraway class of wealth. Far from it. The album takes its name from “Billionaire,” a song about a friends of Edwards’ who “went to bed one night and didn’t wake up the next day,” she said. “I couldn’t write any new songs because I was deeply upset about her loss,” Edwards said. “[It’s] this idea of ‘if this feeling were a currency, I’d be a billionaire. I didn’t ever, when I was making the record, think I would call the record ‘Billionaire’ but when I played the song for people, I could see it…

Catching Up With Singer-Songwriter Kathleen Edwards

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 10:55
DAR Open Network
D$0.03061-0.90%
Threshold
T$0.01541-0.70%
SUN
SUN$0.027271-6.74%
Alttown
TOWN$0.002504+1.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017076+6.45%

Kathleen Edwards released a new album “Billionaire” in August 2025.

Kate York

Why did Kathleen Edwards – a Canadian roots-rock artist who cut her teeth touring across the provinces – write a song about loving life in the Florida sun?

“Well, I moved to Florida, actually,” she said in a phone interview with Forbes last month. “I’ve been to Florida a few times over the year, but then my husband and I went to St. Pete in early 2021 and we were blown away with how cool of a town it was.”

She chronicles her relationship with the Sunshine state on “FLA,” a can’t-miss number from 2025 album Billionaire. Co-produced by world-class troubadour Jason Isbell and two-time Grammy Award winner Gena Johnson, the 10-song Billionaire debuted in August via Dualtone Records. Blending timeless Heartland rock riffs with urgent ruminations, Billionaire offers a soundtrack to days worth fighting for and the hard-earned nights to follow – whether that’s on a familiar beach or a long drive to a new adventure.

In a new interview with Forbes, Edwards discusses working with Isbell, her return to songwriting after an extended hiatus and the meaning behind Billionaire.

Her Definition Of ‘Billionaire’

Edwards didn’t name her album in nod to a faraway class of wealth. Far from it. The album takes its name from “Billionaire,” a song about a friends of Edwards’ who “went to bed one night and didn’t wake up the next day,” she said.

“I couldn’t write any new songs because I was deeply upset about her loss,” Edwards said. “[It’s] this idea of ‘if this feeling were a currency, I’d be a billionaire. I didn’t ever, when I was making the record, think I would call the record ‘Billionaire’ but when I played the song for people, I could see it really moved [them].”

She continued, “I think that we should all want to be billionaires in this world, in the way that we feel about our friends, in our pursuits, in the things that make us happy. In the way that purpose and hard work are actually things that are worth celebrating and instilling in young people. … I think we should all aspire to be billiaires, and I don’t necessarly mean the financial kind. The quality of life that we have and the people we surround ourselves with and the relationships we build as we grow older.”

TORONTO, ONTARIO – APRIL 11: Kathleen Edwards performs at Danforth Music Hall on April 11, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Returning To Music

Edwards returned to the studio in 2020 to cut her album Total Freedom after an eight-year hiatus between LPs. 2025’s Billionaire marks her second full-length release in 13 years; and, yes, she knows the music business isn’t what it was when she temporarily stepped away from the stage in 2014.

“I’m not on TikTok,” Edwards said. “I’m very careful to never say never, but I never will be. I know some people have really thrived and built audiences off of it, and I’m thrilled for them. But, man, talk about chasing a carrot when you are a person who built your body of work in a very different time.”

On Chasing (And Catching) A Good Song

Edwards cut Billionaire at Nashville’s Sound Emporium about a year ago, she said. It follows a covers EP that included a duet with Isbell on his song “Traveling Alone.” That collaboration opened the door for the sessions that became her new album.

On the release, listeners hear songs like the richly-detailed ballad “Little Pink Door,” restless rocker “Say Goodbye, Tell No One” and standout Americana single “Save Your Soul.” The tracks come during a creative streak for Edwards that outpaces previous years, she said.

“I’m a lot more prolific than I used to be,” she said. “I’ve written a lot more songs in the last three years than I’ve written in the 10 before. One of the things that I’ve realized is songs, thankfully, sort-of show up and you don’t neccesary get to pick the moment. I’ve learned to not ignore them and just jump in.”

And, of course, she’s ready to play her new tunes on the road this fall. Edwards tours this season in support of Billionaire, with upcoming dates in Minneapolis, St. Louis, Pittsburgh and more.

“I really wanted to make a rock record, essentially,” Edwards said. “One with a lot of rippin’ guitars and upbeat drums. That’s a lot more fun for me when we’re playing live. I’m excited that I’m touring with a band again. It’s not acoustic, folk-y time for me now. I’m going through my Neil Young Crazy Horse era.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/matthewleimkuehler/2025/09/24/catching-up-with-singer-songwriter-kathleen-edwards/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

The post Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals in the dugout during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium on July 18, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) Getty Images St. Louis Cardinals lifer Adam Wainwright is a pretty easygoing guy, and not unlikely to talk with you about baseball traditions and barbecue, or even share a joke. That personality came out last week during our Zoom call when I mentioned for the first time that I’m a Chicago Cubs fan. He responded to the mention of my fandom, “So far, I don’t think this interview is going very well.” Yet, Wainwright will return to Busch Stadium on September 19 on a more serious note, this time to honor another former Cardinal and friend, the late Darryl Kile. Wainwright will take the mound not as a starting pitcher, but to throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch. Joining him on the mound will be Kile’s daughter, Sierra, as the two help launch a new program called Playing with Heart. “Darryl’s passing was a reminder that heart disease doesn’t discriminate, even against elite athletes in peak physical shape,” Wainwright said. “This program is about helping people recognize the risks, take action, and hopefully save lives.” Wainwright, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals as a starting pitcher from 2005 to 2023, aims to merge the essence of baseball tradition with a crucial message about heart health. Kile, a beloved pitcher for the Cardinals, tragically passed away in 2002 at the age of 33 as a result of early-onset heart disease. His sudden death shook the baseball world and left a lasting impact on teammates, fans, and especially his family. Now, more than two decades later, Sierra Kile is stepping forward with Wainwright to…
MemeCore
M$2.33292-0.82%
Threshold
T$0.0154-0.70%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9531-8.79%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:08
Share
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $241 million yesterday (September 24th, US Eastern Time). BlackRock's IBIT saw a single-day net inflow of $129 million, bringing its total net inflow to $60.776 billion. Ark Invest and 21Shares' ARKB saw a net inflow of $37.7217 million, bringing its total net inflow to $2.184 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETF is US$149.736 billion, and the net asset ratio accounts for 6.62% of the total market value of Bitcoin, with a cumulative net inflow of US$57.492 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00008789+0.04%
ARK
ARK$0.4217-2.96%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00552-0.18%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 11:59
Share
Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) demanded an investigation Wednesday into potential conflicts of interest concerning Trump administration officials David Sacks and Steve Witkoff, and their association with the World Liberty Financial cryptocurrency venture.read more
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.01417-5.84%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03059-0.97%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.604-1.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 11:40
Share

Trending News

More

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Has Bitcoin's four-year cycle really been broken?

Keen Golden, an international commercial settlement joint venture, increased its holdings by nearly 106 Bitcoins