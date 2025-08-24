Cathay Pacific Haitong: The Federal Reserve may start cutting interest rates in September, and it is expected to cut interest rates up to twice this year

By: PANews
2025/08/24 08:48
PANews reported on August 24th that according to Zhitong Finance, Cathay Haitong Securities released a research report stating that Powell's speech at the 2025 Jackson Hole Global Central Bank Annual Meeting clearly signaled a dovish turn. He argued that the downside risks to employment outweigh the upside risks to inflation, potentially providing forward-looking guidance for a new round of precautionary rate cuts. The revision of the US monetary policy framework also points to a more adaptable and flexible monetary policy. The Federal Reserve may begin cutting interest rates in September, but given its precautionary tone and the impact of inflation, the pace will be moderate, with a maximum of two cuts expected this year.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
An Ethereum ICO participant sold 0.01 ETH after a decade of inactivity, achieving a 15,484x return.

PANews reported on August 24th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Ethereum ICO participant "0x7d03" sold 0.01 ETH in a test sale five hours ago after more than a decade of inactivity. Having invested just $15.50 in the ICO, he received 49.93 ETH, now worth $240,000, representing a 15,484x return.
PANews2025/08/24 09:10
A whale bought $2 million worth of PEPE

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent $2 million in USDT to purchase 178.9 billion PEPE.
PANews2025/08/24 08:51
This week, NFT transaction volume decreased by 25.78% month-on-month to US$134 million, while the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 25%.

PANews reported on August 24th that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume fell 25.78% to $134 million this week. The number of NFT buyers increased by 25.74% to 450,096, while the number of sellers increased by 25.91% to 321,107. The number of NFT transactions increased by 6.26% to 1,652,284. Ethereum network transaction volume reached $60.7 million, down 41.63% from the previous week. BNB Chain network transaction volume reached $20.6 million, up 10.63%. Polygon network transaction volume reached $16.1 million, up 37.86%. Mythos Chain network transaction volume reached $9.7 million, up 3.17%. Solana network transaction volume reached $7.5 million, down 13.63%. This week's high-value sales include: CryptoPunks #1082 sold for 80 ETH ($350,969 USD) CryptoPunks #2596 sold for 72.99 ETH ($315,628 USD) CryptoPunks #5477 sold for 66 ETH ($285,187) CryptoPunks #3704 sold for 63 ETH ($271,922) CryptoPunks #8864 sold for 56.5 ETH ($269,994)
PANews2025/08/24 08:45
