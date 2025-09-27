TLDR Tether seeks $15-20 billion funding at $500 billion valuation from investors including SoftBank and Ark Invest The deal would give investors roughly 3% stake in the world’s largest stablecoin issuer Tether’s USDT has $173 billion market cap and the company reported $4.9 billion Q2 profits Cantor Fitzgerald advises the deal, led by new U.S. [...] The post Cathie Wood’s Ark and SoftBank Target Stakes in Crypto Giant Tether appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Tether seeks $15-20 billion funding at $500 billion valuation from investors including SoftBank and Ark Invest The deal would give investors roughly 3% stake in the world’s largest stablecoin issuer Tether’s USDT has $173 billion market cap and the company reported $4.9 billion Q2 profits Cantor Fitzgerald advises the deal, led by new U.S. [...] The post Cathie Wood’s Ark and SoftBank Target Stakes in Crypto Giant Tether appeared first on CoinCentral.

Cathie Wood’s Ark and SoftBank Target Stakes in Crypto Giant Tether

By: Coincentral
2025/09/27 16:22
ARK
ARK$0.4149+2.11%
Capverse
CAP$0.10654-1.86%
Union
U$0.010258-4.70%

TLDR

  • Tether seeks $15-20 billion funding at $500 billion valuation from investors including SoftBank and Ark Invest
  • The deal would give investors roughly 3% stake in the world’s largest stablecoin issuer
  • Tether’s USDT has $173 billion market cap and the company reported $4.9 billion Q2 profits
  • Cantor Fitzgerald advises the deal, led by new U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
  • Tether plans U.S. market entry with USAT stablecoin and hired former White House advisor Bo Hines

Tether Holdings is preparing for one of the largest fundraising rounds in crypto history. The stablecoin issuer is seeking between $15 billion and $20 billion from investors.

The funding round would value Tether at approximately $500 billion. This valuation would place the company among the world’s most valuable private firms.

SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management are in early talks to participate in the deal. Both investment firms have extensive experience backing technology companies.

SoftBank, led by Masayoshi Son, has invested heavily in semiconductors and artificial intelligence. Ark Invest, managed by Cathie Wood, previously invested in Circle, which competes directly with Tether.

Investors would receive roughly 3% of the company in exchange for their investment. The deal represents one of the largest crypto funding rounds ever attempted.

Tether’s Market Position and Financial Performance

Tether operates the world’s largest stablecoin, USDT, with a market capitalization of $173 billion. The company generates revenue by investing customer funds in short-term U.S. Treasuries.

Rising interest rates have boosted Tether’s profits over recent years. The company reported $4.9 billion in profits during the second quarter of 2025.

Circle, which issues the second-largest stablecoin USDC, went public in June 2025. Circle’s stock price jumped from around $30 to $300, showing strong investor appetite for stablecoin exposure.

The stablecoin sector has grown 40% year-to-date to $287 billion in total market value. Analysts at Citi project stablecoins could reach $4 trillion in market value during a bull market scenario.

U.S. Market Expansion Plans

Tether announced plans to enter the U.S. market with a new stablecoin called USAT. The token is designed to meet requirements of the GENIUS Act, the nation’s first federal crypto law.

The company hired Bo Hines to lead its U.S. division. Hines previously served as director of the White House Crypto Council under President Donald Trump.

Tether has historically focused on serving emerging markets with limited U.S. dollar access. The U.S. expansion represents a shift toward regulated markets.

Cantor Fitzgerald is advising Tether on the fundraising deal and serves as custodian of the company’s assets. Howard Lutnick, who leads Cantor Fitzgerald, recently became U.S. Commerce Secretary.

If successful, co-founder Giancarlo Devasini could see his personal fortune grow dramatically. Bloomberg estimates his stake could be worth around $224 billion, surpassing Warren Buffett’s net worth.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission recently launched a stablecoin collateral initiative for derivatives markets. This move signals growing regulatory acceptance of digital assets in traditional finance.

The post Cathie Wood’s Ark and SoftBank Target Stakes in Crypto Giant Tether appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Solana open interest rockets 6% on CME
Solana
SOL$201.19+3.49%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01603-9.99%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.56236-2.85%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:05
Share
Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto execs, led by Michael Saylor, push for the U.S. to acquire 1 million BTC, establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.   Crypto executives, led by Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, have gathered in Washington to advocate for a new piece of legislation. This bill, known as the BITCOIN Act, proposes the establishment of a U.S. Strategic […] The post Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.01022-5.16%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,297.45-0.20%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02831+0.56%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 05:00
Share
ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

The post ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ChainCatcher hosts event, affects blockchain market dynamics. Ethereum ETF sees nearly $900M outflow. Solana and BNB relations show blockchain market shifts. ChainCatcher will host “Crypto 2025: Breaking the Deadlock and New Birth” in April with Solana advisors participating, highlighting a significant convergence of blockchain influencers and technology leaders. This event underscores strategic shifts in blockchain, reflecting Solana’s influence amidst Ethereum ETF outflow of $897.6 million, suggesting realignment in institutional crypto investments. ChainCatcher Event Shakes Up Blockchain Dynamics ChainCatcher and RootData announced their co-hosted event “Crypto 2025” set for April 2025. A leading Solana advisor will be among the speakers. Significant participation includes technologists, investors, and regulators, as confirmed by ChainCatcher news channels. The announcement coincides with notable outflows in the Ethereum ETF market, totaling nearly $900 million. This highlights institutional sentiment shifts affecting Ethereum and derivative financial products over the past week. The Ether.fi Foundation reported protocol buybacks, purchasing 127,000 ETHFI from revenue, offering insights into corporate robust steps in a volatile market. “We are excited to bring together leading experts and stakeholders in the blockchain space to discuss the future of the industry.” — ChainCatcher Leadership Statement. From institutional market players to independent investors, the response indicates heightened attentiveness to the evolving landscape. A lack of prime-level comments via official regulatory or C-suite channels emphasizes the private nature of these shifts. Ethereum ETF Outflows and Market Volatility Insights Did you know? Solana’s significant decline in on-chain activity during Autumn 2025 marked a major turning point, reflecting crypto market volatility and competitive shifts with Ethereum and BNB Chain. Ethereum (ETH) stands at $4,011.87, holding a market cap of $484.25 billion. Over 24 hours, ETH grew by 2.25%, but its seven-day and 30-day performance declined by 10.46% and 12.50%, respectively. The volume decreased by 38.52% to $37.84 billion. Data…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010421-37.26%
Binance Coin
BNB$968.85+2.61%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.5624+5.63%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 16:09
Share

Trending News

More

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

Accenture tell staff to learn AI or exit the company

ETH Might Crash to $3,500 and Here’s Why