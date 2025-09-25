Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Reopens Alibaba Positions With $16.3M Stake

Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management has reopened positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. after a four-year hiatus, as the Chinese tech giant’s artificial intelligence ambitions fuel a sharp rally in its shares. ARK Investment Expands Chinese Tech Holdings Ark Investment reported in its daily trading report that two of the exchange-traded funds of the firm acquired American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Alibaba on Monday, creating a cumulative ownership of approximately $16.3 million.  The shift came as Alibaba ADRs surged to their most recent high since November 2021 on a Tuesday that extends a year-to-date run that has increased the value of the stock by almost twofold. Alibaba has seen an influx of investors hoping that its AI initiative can drive its business up, despite its traditional e-commerce business being increasingly pressured by rivals like PDD Holdings Inc. Alibaba History Shapes ARK Investment Strategy Ark Investment has a long history with Alibaba going back to 2014, soon after the company had a blockbuster initial public offering, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission search tool. Nonetheless, there were no investments registered after September 2021, when a series of punches by Chinese regulators shook the tech industry and caused a dramatic selloff.  Also read: ARK Invest Backs BitMine as Treasury Surpasses 2 Million Ethereum The withdrawal was indicative of a larger exit of Chinese internet stocks through the market mostly in 2021 and 2022. A possible strategy change is indicated in the most recent move of Ark Funds.  The company also started to accumulate shares of another Chinese technological firm Baidu Inc., which invests significantly in the field of AI, earlier this year. According to the records, Ark Funds purchased more shares in Baidu on Monday, raising the entire stake to approximately $47 million. ARK Investment Innovation ETF Shows Strength Beyond internet platforms, Cathie Wood’s Ark holds smaller stakes in electric vehicle producer BYD Co. Ltd., autonomous driving company Pony AI Inc., and logistics firm JD Logistics Inc. Also read: How Could ARK Invest Raise Bitcoin’s Price Target to $2.4 Million by 2030 Wood, who once called himself a high-conviction investor in disruptive technologies, was a globally celebrated investor in 2020 after the flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) delivered outsize returns. The fund is up 49 percent as of 2025, compared to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.  Its long-term performance is however mixed, as its five-year returns are in the negative market and the investors pull out the cash to the tune of $438 million this year, according to Bloomberg data. Conclusion Based on the latest research, Ark Investment’s renewed focus on Alibaba and Baidu underscores a strategic pivot toward Chinese AI growth. Although the risks of regulation samples and previous volatility still persist, the relocation is an indicator of trust in innovation-based prospects, which aligns with the long-term perspective of Cathie Wood on disruptive technologies transforming the world markets. For more expert reviews and crypto insights, visit our dedicated platform for the latest news and predictions. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join our Telegram channel to be instantly informed about breaking news! Summary Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management has reopened positions in Alibaba after four years, purchasing $16.3 million in ADRs as the stock hit its highest level since 2021. The shift has also underscored a renewed trust in the AI-led expansion of Alibaba, amid its growth in e-commerce competition. Ark also increased its Baidu share to 47 million, and retains small stakes in BYD, Pony AI, and JD Logistics, which represents a continuation of Wood allocating to disruptive technologies. Glossary of Key Terms Ark Investment Management: Cathie Wood’s firm focused on disruptive technology investments. Cathie Wood: CEO of Ark Investment, known for bold tech bets. Alibaba Group: Chinese e-commerce and tech giant investing in AI. ADRs (American Depositary Receipts): U.S. securities representing foreign company shares. Baidu Inc.: Chinese search engine and AI-driven tech firm. PDD Holdings:  Parent of Pinduoduo, Alibaba’s e-commerce rival. BYD Co. Ltd.: Leading Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer. Pony AI: Autonomous driving technology startup. JD Logistics: Logistics and supply chain arm of JD.com. Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK): Ark’s flagship tech-focused exchange-traded fund. Regulatory Crackdown (China): 2021–2022 rules targeting Chinese tech firms. Frequently Asked Questions about ARK Investment Q1: Why did Ark Investment reopen positions in Alibaba? Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Reopens Alibaba Positions With $16.3M Stake

2025/09/25 01:00
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management has reopened positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. after a four-year hiatus, as the Chinese tech giant’s artificial intelligence ambitions fuel a sharp rally in its shares.

ARK Investment Expands Chinese Tech Holdings

Ark Investment reported in its daily trading report that two of the exchange-traded funds of the firm acquired American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Alibaba on Monday, creating a cumulative ownership of approximately $16.3 million. 

The shift came as Alibaba ADRs surged to their most recent high since November 2021 on a Tuesday that extends a year-to-date run that has increased the value of the stock by almost twofold.

Alibaba has seen an influx of investors hoping that its AI initiative can drive its business up, despite its traditional e-commerce business being increasingly pressured by rivals like PDD Holdings Inc.

Alibaba History Shapes ARK Investment Strategy

Ark Investment has a long history with Alibaba going back to 2014, soon after the company had a blockbuster initial public offering, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission search tool. Nonetheless, there were no investments registered after September 2021, when a series of punches by Chinese regulators shook the tech industry and caused a dramatic selloff. 

The withdrawal was indicative of a larger exit of Chinese internet stocks through the market mostly in 2021 and 2022. A possible strategy change is indicated in the most recent move of Ark Funds. 

The company also started to accumulate shares of another Chinese technological firm Baidu Inc., which invests significantly in the field of AI, earlier this year. According to the records, Ark Funds purchased more shares in Baidu on Monday, raising the entire stake to approximately $47 million.

ARK Investment Innovation ETF Shows Strength

Beyond internet platforms, Cathie Wood’s Ark holds smaller stakes in electric vehicle producer BYD Co. Ltd., autonomous driving company Pony AI Inc., and logistics firm JD Logistics Inc.

Wood, who once called himself a high-conviction investor in disruptive technologies, was a globally celebrated investor in 2020 after the flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) delivered outsize returns. The fund is up 49 percent as of 2025, compared to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. 

Its long-term performance is however mixed, as its five-year returns are in the negative market and the investors pull out the cash to the tune of $438 million this year, according to Bloomberg data.

Conclusion

Based on the latest research, Ark Investment’s renewed focus on Alibaba and Baidu underscores a strategic pivot toward Chinese AI growth. Although the risks of regulation samples and previous volatility still persist, the relocation is an indicator of trust in innovation-based prospects, which aligns with the long-term perspective of Cathie Wood on disruptive technologies transforming the world markets.

Summary

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management has reopened positions in Alibaba after four years, purchasing $16.3 million in ADRs as the stock hit its highest level since 2021. The shift has also underscored a renewed trust in the AI-led expansion of Alibaba, amid its growth in e-commerce competition. Ark also increased its Baidu share to 47 million, and retains small stakes in BYD, Pony AI, and JD Logistics, which represents a continuation of Wood allocating to disruptive technologies.

Glossary of Key Terms

Ark Investment Management: Cathie Wood’s firm focused on disruptive technology investments.

Cathie Wood: CEO of Ark Investment, known for bold tech bets.

Alibaba Group: Chinese e-commerce and tech giant investing in AI.

ADRs (American Depositary Receipts): U.S. securities representing foreign company shares.

Baidu Inc.: Chinese search engine and AI-driven tech firm.

PDD Holdings:  Parent of Pinduoduo, Alibaba’s e-commerce rival.

BYD Co. Ltd.: Leading Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer.

Pony AI: Autonomous driving technology startup.

JD Logistics: Logistics and supply chain arm of JD.com.

Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK): Ark’s flagship tech-focused exchange-traded fund.

Regulatory Crackdown (China): 2021–2022 rules targeting Chinese tech firms.

Frequently Asked Questions about ARK Investment

Q1: Why did Ark Investment reopen positions in Alibaba?

Ark Investment returned to Alibaba after four years, driven by optimism over the company’s artificial intelligence expansion.

Q2: How much did Ark Investment invest in Alibaba?

Two Ark ETFs purchased Alibaba ADRs worth about $16.3 million.

Q3: What other Chinese tech firms does Ark hold?

Ark also invests in Baidu, BYD, Pony AI, and JD Logistics, though in smaller amounts.

Q4: How has Ark Innovation ETF performed recently?

The fund is up 49% in 2025 but faces long-term underperformance and investor outflows.

