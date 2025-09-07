CBDC: Lawmakers Clash Over Digital Dollar While Stablecoins Gain Ground

By: Coindoo
2025/09/07 00:01

Banner magacoin finance

Depending on who you ask, the idea of a digital dollar is either an essential step to keep up with China and Europe or a dangerous threat to civil liberties.

Fear of Surveillance

Skeptics like Rep. Tom Emmer warn that a retail CBDC would give the government a direct line into citizens’ wallets. He has championed the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, which passed the House in July, arguing that programmable money without cash-like privacy would allow federal authorities to track or even restrict everyday transactions.

Policy specialists, however, argue that this framing ignores an important fact: CBDCs are not a one-size-fits-all product. Sheila Warren, who leads the Project Liberty Institute, points out that the U.S. Federal Reserve cannot launch a CBDC without congressional approval and that privacy features are design decisions, not inevitabilities. In her words, much of the rhetoric in Washington is “more about politics than genuine policy risk.”

Diverging Paths Abroad

While the U.S. debate drags on, other powers are moving ahead. China’s e-CNY is already live, while the European Union and India are piloting their own versions. That puts Washington at odds with much of the global policy landscape. Warren adds that wholesale CBDCs, which settle transactions between banks, may have potential in the U.S., but she has never seen a retail digital dollar as realistic.

One reason the CBDC conversation feels less urgent is the rapid rise of stablecoins. Congress recently passed the GENIUS Act, giving dollar-backed tokens a regulatory framework. Warren argues this could make CBDCs redundant, calling stablecoins the “jet fuel” of the digital economy as they power payments, trading, and settlement without a government-built alternative.

READ MORE:

XRP and Solana ETFs: Why October 2025 Could Be a Turning Point

The Real Privacy Threat?

Ironically, while lawmakers frame CBDCs as an existential privacy danger, other risks are already here. Data-hungry corporations and AI platforms routinely collect and sell personal information. Warren cites examples like carmakers selling driver data, which she considers far more immediate and concerning than a CBDC that doesn’t yet exist.

The U.S. debate over digital currency has become a stage for broader political narratives about government power. Meanwhile, private stablecoins are filling the gap, and AI-driven surveillance capitalism grows unchecked. Whether a digital dollar ever materializes, the fight in Washington may reveal more about American politics than about the future of money.

Source

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post CBDC: Lawmakers Clash Over Digital Dollar While Stablecoins Gain Ground appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

GoPlus: Venus Protocol was suspected of being attacked, with a loss of about $2 million

GoPlus: Venus Protocol was suspected of being attacked, with a loss of about $2 million

PANews reported on June 25 that GoPlus issued a security alert stating that the lending protocol Venus Protocol on BNB Chain was suspected to have been attacked, resulting in a
Binance Coin
BNB$859,67+%1,27
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0961-%5,22
Share
PANews2025/06/25 13:49
Share
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0,11338-%8,99
NFT
NFT$0,0000004508-%0,15
Share
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Share
How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

The Mirror Protocol is a truly decentralized and trustless Bitcoin staking protocol.
Bitcoin
BTC$110.107,83-%0,28
Multichain
MULTI$0,06523-%17,84
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,13638+%0,49
Share
PANews2024/04/20 13:27
Share

Trending News

More

GoPlus: Venus Protocol was suspected of being attacked, with a loss of about $2 million

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

Inside the 3 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now and Why Presales Could Change 2025 Forever

6. Bitcoin Mining Profitability in 2025: Can Miners Survive Rising Costs?