Cboe plans 10-year-dated Bitcoin and Ethereum futures for US

Cboe Global Markets plans to launch futures for Bitcoin and Ether with a 10-year expiry on Nov. 10, pending regulatory approval.
Cboe Global Markets plans to launch “continuous futures” contracts for Bitcoin and Ether, bringing a popular trading product from decentralized finance onto US markets.
Cboe Global Markets, a derivatives exchange under the Chicago Board Options Exchange, said on Tuesday that it will launch the product on Nov. 10, pending regulatory review.
The continuous futures in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) will offer US traders “single, long-dated contracts with a 10-year expiration, reducing the need to roll positions over time and simplifying position management.”
