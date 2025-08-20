CBOE Submits Sei ETF to SEC: Will Staked Altcoin Breakthrough Happen?

By: Coincentral
2025/08/20 01:45
TLDR

  • The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has filed a 19b-4 form with the SEC for the approval of the Canary Staked Sei ETF.
  • The filing initiates the SEC’s formal review process, positioning Sei alongside Ethereum and Solana in the staked ETF space.
  • Sei’s blockchain has processed over 3.4 billion transactions, demonstrating its scalability and appeal to institutional investors.
  • If approved, the Sei ETF could increase demand for the altcoin by making it more accessible to mainstream investors.
  • Despite recent market challenges, analysts predict that the Sei ETF could lead to a significant surge in Sei’s price in the coming months.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has filed a 19b-4 form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), seeking approval for the Canary Staked Sei Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). This move signals the official beginning of the SEC’s review process. The filing places Sei alongside Ethereum and Solana in the emerging staked ETF space.

Sei ETF Joins Ethereum and Solana in the Staked ETF Race

The CBOE’s filing aims to bring the Sei ETF to institutional investors, offering an easy way to gain exposure to Sei without directly engaging with staking protocols or exchanges. According to the Sei team,

While the SEC has been slow to approve many crypto ETFs, the success of Bitcoin’s spot ETF approval in January 2024 and Ethereum’s expected approval in 2025 has opened the door for other altcoins. The Sei ETF represents a new opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolios, focusing on an altcoin known for speed and scalability.

Sei Reaches Key Support Level at $0.32

Sei has made significant strides since launching its mainnet two years ago, gaining attention from institutional players. The blockchain has processed over 3.4 billion transactions, demonstrating its performance and scalability. The introduction of a Sei ETF further establishes the project’s appeal and potential for long-term growth, especially as more traditional financial institutions look for ways to tap into the cryptocurrency market.

A staked Sei ETF could provide mainstream investors with an opportunity to benefit from the altcoin’s growth while avoiding the complexities of managing staking protocols. If approved, the Sei ETF would likely increase demand for Sei, potentially making it more accessible to a broader range of investors.

Currently, Sei’s price hovers around $0.32, reflecting a 1.8% drop in the last 24 hours. Despite this, the Sei ETF’s approval could lead to a surge in demand, with some analysts predicting significant price increases. Sei Intern has identified $0.32 as a key support level and forecasts potential growth to $0.72 and beyond. With ongoing institutional interest, Sei could see even greater gains in the coming months, possibly reaching long-term targets of $15 to $20.

The post CBOE Submits Sei ETF to SEC: Will Staked Altcoin Breakthrough Happen? appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
