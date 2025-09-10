Cboe to launch Bitcoin and Ether continuous futures in November 2025

2025/09/10 01:49

Cboe Global Markets Inc., a derivatives and securities exchange network, has announced its plans to launch Bitcoin and Ether Continuous Futures on its Cboe Futures Exchange. According to reports, it will start on November 10, 2025, after regulatory review.

The company said it has designed these new futures products to “efficiently deliver continuous long-term market exposure” to BTC and ETH. In addition,  the Cboe continuous futures will aim to provide access to perpetual-style futures in a US-regulated, intermediated environment.

Catherine Clay, Global Head of Derivatives at Cboe, said, “Perpetual-style futures have gained strong adoption in offshore markets. Now, Cboe is bringing that same utility to our U.S.-regulated futures exchange and enabling U.S. traders to access these products with confidence in a trusted, transparent, and intermediated environment.”

This is similar to the CFTC-regulated perpetual futures that the crypto exchange Coinbase launched in July.

CBOE to integrate long-dated contracts that last for 10 years

Cboe Continuous futures differ from traditional futures contracts since they are meant to be single, long-dated contracts lasting for 10 years. This means you won’t have to roll positions over time as often, simplifying position management. 

These contracts will be settled in cash and based on real-time spot market values like the spot prices of Bitcoin and Ether, respectively. This will be done by making daily cash adjustments, using a transparent and replicable funding rate technique.

The company said that the new Bitcoin and Ether continuous futures will be cleared through Cboe Clear US, which is a CFTC-regulated derivatives clearing organization. This is to position Cboe to further expand its clearing capabilities as it looks to build a robust global derivatives exchange and clearing ecosystem.

Catherine Clay said, “We expect Continuous futures to appeal to not only institutional market participants and existing CFE customers, but also to a growing segment of retail traders seeking access to crypto derivatives. As we continue to expand CFE’s offerings to serve all types of market participants, these futures are a next step to advancing our product innovation roadmap.”

So far, Cboe has been actively trying to list more exchange-traded funds that track specific digital assets. Recently, in a filing made to the SEC, Cboe BZX asked the agency to change a rule to “permit the generic listing and trading of Commodity-Based Trust Shares that meet the requirements outlined in proposed Rule 14.11(e)(4).” 

That rule governs the trading and listing of commodity-based trust shares and has specific requirements for certain shares to be listed on the exchange. 

Meanwhile, Centroid Solutions has completed an integration with Cboe Global Markets that gives the technology provider’s broker clients direct access to real-time market data from the exchange operator. The partnership allows brokers using Centroid’s multi-asset connectivity platform to stream live pricing data for equities, options, indices, and derivatives from both US and European markets directly into their trading systems.

Analysts say that Cboe is overvalued

Cboe closed at $234.37, running up an impressive 19.3% year-to-date and delivering a 180% return over the past five years. However, its stock dipped 7.2% in the past month and is down 0.7% for the week. 

According to eight analysts, Cboe has a Book Value of $44.60 per share and is expected to keep its EPS at $11.55 per share. The cost of equity is $4.41 per share, which means that the Excess Return is $7.14 per share. According to two analysts, Cboe’s average Return on Equity is 21.39%. 

To that end, Cboe Global Markets’ estimated intrinsic value per share is $194.49. The company is presently selling at $234.37. This means that Cboe is around 20.5% overvalued based on its long-term ability to generate returns above its equity costs.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL), a Singapore-based trading platform operator, has announced a bold shift in its crypto treasury strategy. The company is phasing out its holdings of 6,629 Solana (SOL) and roughly 1 million Sui (SUI) in favor of Hyperliquid (HYPE). Related Reading: Bitcoin Could Hit $150K By Christmas, Analysts Tell Michael Saylor Rather than executing a single large trade, LGHL is adopting a phased accumulation plan designed to manage volatility and secure a better average entry price. The decision comes shortly after LGHL revealed plans to anchor its $600 million treasury in Hyperliquid, positioning HYPE as its primary digital reserve asset. The move aligns with growing institutional interest, as firms seek to diversify into next-generation DeFi tokens with strong revenue growth and trading adoption. HYPE's price trends to the upside on the daily chart. Source: HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview Why HYPE? Hyperliquid's DeFi Dominance Hyperliquid (HYPE) has rapidly established itself as a leader in decentralized perpetual futures trading, now commanding 70% of the DeFi perps market. In August alone, the platform recorded $383 billion in trading volume, generating a record $106 million in revenue, up 23% from July. Its total value locked (TVL) has surged to $1.75 billion, placing it among the top decentralized exchanges globally. One catalyst for LGHL's shift is the recent launch of BitGo's institutional custody services for HYPE in the U.S., offering secure and compliant storage for corporate investors. CEO Wilson Wang described Hyperliquid's on-chain order book and efficient trading infrastructure as the "most compelling opportunity in decentralized finance." The pivot reflects a growing trend among Nasdaq-listed firms. Eyenovia, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, and Tony G Co-Investment Holdings have all disclosed significant HYPE allocations, signaling a shift in corporate treasury strategies toward DeFi-native tokens. HYPE Price Surges to All-Time Highs Following these institutional moves, Hyperliquid's HYPE token has continued its meteoric rise. On September 8, HYPE hit a new all-time high of $51.50, marking a 450% surge since April. Analysts now point to $52 as the next key breakout level, which could trigger further upside momentum if breached. Despite LGHL's aggressive reallocation, Solana and Sui have shown resilience. At the time of writing, SOL trades around $214, with some analysts forecasting a run toward $300, while SUI has recovered modestly to $3.48. Related Reading: This Bitcoin Cycle Changes Everything, Real Vision Analyst Explains Why The spotlight still remains firmly on Hyperliquid. With industry leaders like Arthur Hayes projecting that HYPE could surge 126x by 2028, the token is increasingly being viewed as one of the most promising assets in the evolving DeFi landscape.
Tether Treasury minted another 1 billion USDT, bringing the total minted today to 2 billion USDT

