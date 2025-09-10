CBOE to launch continuous futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum on November 10

Key Takeaways

CBOE plans to launch continuous futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum beginning November 10, according to Reuters.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange will add the new digital asset derivatives products to its futures offerings next month. The continuous futures contracts will provide traders with ongoing exposure to both Bitcoin and Ethereum without the need to roll over expiring contracts.

The launch represents an expansion of CBOE’s digital asset trading infrastructure, building on the exchange’s existing crypto derivatives offerings.