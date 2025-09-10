CBOE to launch continuous futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum on November 10

Key Takeaways

  • CBOE will introduce continuous futures contracts for Bitcoin and Ethereum on November 10.
  • These new contracts allow traders to maintain exposure to crypto assets without rolling over expiring contracts.

CBOE plans to launch continuous futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum beginning November 10, according to Reuters.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange will add the new digital asset derivatives products to its futures offerings next month. The continuous futures contracts will provide traders with ongoing exposure to both Bitcoin and Ethereum without the need to roll over expiring contracts.

The launch represents an expansion of CBOE’s digital asset trading infrastructure, building on the exchange’s existing crypto derivatives offerings.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cboe-continuous-futures-bitcoin-ethereum-november-10/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
