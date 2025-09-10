Cboe, World’s Leading Derivatives Exchange, To Launch Continuous Bitcoin Futures For U.S.-Regulated Market

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world’s leading derivatives and securities exchange network, announced plans to launch Cboe Continuous futures for bitcoin and ether beginning November 10, 2025, pending regulatory review. The new product marks a major expansion of Cboe’s digital asset roadmap, introducing a U.S.-regulated alternative to perpetual-style futures widely traded in offshore markets.

The launch will take place on Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) and is designed to give traders long-term, simplified access to bitcoin and ether price exposure in a centrally cleared environment.

Unlike traditional futures contracts, which typically expire on a quarterly basis and require rolling, Cboe Continuous futures will be structured as single, long-dated contracts with a 10-year expiration. These contracts will be cash-settled and adjusted daily in line with real-time spot prices of bitcoin and ether, using what the company describes as a transparent and replicable funding rate methodology.

At the HOOD Summit in Las Vegas, Catherine Clay, Global Head of Derivatives at Cboe, highlighted the significance of the new offering:

“Perpetual-style futures have gained strong adoption in offshore markets. Now, Cboe is bringing that same utility to our U.S.-regulated futures exchange and enabling U.S. traders to access these products with confidence in a trusted, transparent and intermediated environment. We expect Continuous futures to appeal to not only institutional market participants and existing CFE customers, but also to a growing segment of retail traders seeking access to crypto derivatives. As we continue to expand CFE’s offerings to serve all types of market participants, these futures are a next step to advancing our product innovation roadmap.”

The launch underscores Cboe’s efforts to diversify its CFE product suite, which currently includes its flagship Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) futures and other products tied to equity volatility, digital assets, and global fixed income.

Cboe confirmed that the new bitcoin and ether Continuous futures will be cleared through Cboe Clear U.S., a CFTC-regulated derivatives clearing organization. This move positions Cboe to scale its global clearing capabilities and strengthen its role in the evolving crypto derivatives market.

As part of its rollout, The Options Institute will host educational sessions on Continuous futures on October 30 and November 20, open to the public. Interested participants can register through Cboe’s website.

With this initiative, Cboe continues to solidify its position at the intersection of digital assets and traditional finance, aiming to create a more robust and regulated ecosystem for institutional and retail traders alike.