By collaborating with GPT360’s AI solutions, CDARI develops the effectiveness of its e-commerce platform and delivers advanced benefits to its customers.By collaborating with GPT360’s AI solutions, CDARI develops the effectiveness of its e-commerce platform and delivers advanced benefits to its customers.

CDARI Joins Forces with GPT360 to Advance AI-Powered E-commerce Capabilities, Empower Users with Optimized Shopping Experience

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 03:15
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1233+8.53%
aii77 9

CDARI, a Web3 ecommerce platform, announced a strategic partnership with GPT360, an AI-Powered super-app for Web3 growth. Based on this partnership, CDARI integrated GPT360’s AI infrastructure into its blockchain-powered online marketplace to advance the capability of the digital commerce ecosystem.

CDARI is a Web3 ecommerce platform that provides people with online shopping products, entertainment services, and digital asset rewards, all powered by blockchain technology. The platform is built on top of the AI-driven Layer-2 scaling solution Matchain on the BNB Chain, enabling it to build the future of digital commerce. On the other hand, GPT360 is an AI-driven decentralized network designed to boost client attraction, customer engagement, and rapid growth for B2B and Web3 firms. By integrating virtual assets and blockchain with AI-driven audience engagement technologies, GPT360 enables projects to attract attention and build loyal communities.

CDARI Building Its E-commerce Effectiveness Using GPT360’s AI Technology

Through this partnership, CDARI utilizes GPT360’s AI-powered intelligent tools to advance the capabilities of its e-commerce network and, as a result, bring more benefits to its customers. Through the collaboration, CDARI leverages GPT360’s sentiment and behaviour AI algorithms to enable its e-commerce platform to deeply understand its customers and convert inactive audiences into active clients. By capitalizing on GPT360’s advanced AI agents, CDARI can now efficiently analyze customer behavior patterns to gain clarity on their preferences and shopping habits.

Also, as stated in the data, the integration of GPT360’s shilling engine with on-chain proof into the e-commerce platform enables CDARI to run effective, great impact product campaigns, which are verifiable and transparent on-chain. Such campaigns utilize AI algorithms to analyze users’ behavior and engagement patterns, enabling the e-commerce network to make strategic moves about targeted outreach and platform streamlining.

Also, the infusion of GPT360’s AI-powered applications into CDARI’s e-commerce platform helps to enhance the security and effectiveness of the buying process, enabling an efficient e-shopping experience. By allowing crypto assets to be changed into loyalty points, CDARI functions as a crypto off-ramp with tangible applications. The e-commerce network uses GPT360’s AI models to deliver personalized rewards, understand customer demands, and create experiences tailored to each client, therefore helping to increase customer retention.

CDARI and GPT360: Advancing the Reliability of Web3

The partnership between CDARI and GPT360 is the latest step towards advancing the effectiveness of the decentralized economy supported by reliable blockchain technology. This powerful synergy between GPT360’s AI-powered engagement and growth platform and CDARI’s Web3 e-commerce platform is a game-changer in the current DeFi and e-commerce landscapes. The integration is a further move to enable e-commerce customers and DeFi users in CDARI to benefit from advanced shopping, social, and transaction solutions powered by GPT360’s AI agents.   

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto markets are down, but corporate proxies are doing far worse

Crypto markets are down, but corporate proxies are doing far worse

Although crypto treasury companies have enjoyed short-term price gains, most have underperformed the underlying assets they hold. Crypto asset prices retraced this week, but the spot market is faring better than most digital asset treasury companies, which have lost over 90% of their value in some cases due to market saturation and investor concerns over the sustainability of the digital asset treasury business model.Strategy, the largest Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company, is down about 45% from its all-time high of $543 per share during intraday trading in November. Comparatively, BTC is up about 10% since hitting a high of over $99,000 over the same month.Additionally, BTC has printed successive new highs since December, hitting an all-time high of over $123,000 in August, whereas Strategy has failed to reach a new all-time high in 2024 or even recapture its previous all-time high during the same time period.Read more
Farcana
FAR$0.000264-8.96%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02193-0.13%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,431+0.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 02:29
Share
Bitcoin Is Showing Signs Of Exhaustion, Glassnode Says

Bitcoin Is Showing Signs Of Exhaustion, Glassnode Says

Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to a four-week low as long-term holders sell and institutional demand weakens.   Bitcoin’s recent price action has caught the attention of traders around the world. The cryptocurrency has now dropped to a four-week low, after slipping to around $108,700 according to Glassnode.  Analysts say the market is showing signs […] The post Bitcoin Is Showing Signs Of Exhaustion, Glassnode Says appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,431+0.27%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00502-8.56%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01702+10.59%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/27 03:30
Share
Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced regulatory relief for stablecoin intermediaries.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 17:40
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto markets are down, but corporate proxies are doing far worse

Bitcoin Is Showing Signs Of Exhaustion, Glassnode Says

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

Texas-broers aangeklaagd voor $8M ontvoering in crypto scam

Here’s How Worldcoin (WLD) Price Cycles Signal the Next Rally – Key Levels to Watch